TORONTO — Closing in on the halfway point of the monster six-year, $150-million deal he signed back in January of 2021, George Springer’s start to his age-33 campaign has been a quiet one.

Not bad, just a tad underwhelming.

Through two months and change, it’s the power that has disappeared from Springer’s bat so far in his 10th big-league season, but the veteran outfielder likes the way he’s been swinging it and feels he’s been short-changed a bit.

“I think it’s been OK,” Springer said of his start in a personal sense. “Wouldn’t say it’s been great, wouldn’t say it’s been bad. I know the numbers aren’t where I would want them to be or where anybody would want them to be, but I know I’ve hit a lot of balls hard, I know I’ve had a lot of good at-bats, just didn’t get a lot of results early, which is fine. It’s not ideal but it is what it is.

“I think I’m starting to slow things down a little bit more and feel like myself.”

Throughout his career, Springer’s worst month has always been April and his best month has always been May.

This year, he split the difference, and heading into the series finale with the Minnesota Twins on Sunday ahead of a long road trip, Springer was sitting on a close-to-league average 104 wRC+.

He’s turned it on a bit lately, however, with five extra-base hits to start the month of June, including swatting a pair of home runs to get the month started on the right foot.

The been-around-the-block veteran in Springer knows to be patient through the personal ups and downs of being a major-league hitter.

“The difference between .250 and .300 is like a few hits at this point and we’ve got like 400 more at-bats to go, if not more,” Springer said. “I think (my start) has been OK but there’s a lot of room to be better and hopefully I will be.”

Team-wise, the Jays have now navigated through a tough month of May on the schedule, as well as the Anthony Bass fiasco, and come out on the other side in a pretty good spot.

“It hasn’t been what we expected it to be or what we wanted it to be, but we’ve had a long stretch where we’ve played a lot of really, really good teams and just didn’t come out on the other side of it,” said Springer, who noted the club finished up a stretch of 30 games in 31 days on Sunday. “I think everybody in this clubhouse believes in each other and understands that you’ve just got to keep going and at the end of the day the positive is we’ve had a tough stretch and we’re still above .500. I think everyone understands there’s a lot of room for improvement and I expect us to get hot and play better within the division.

“Every baseball season has its ups and downs for every team. There’s way too many games for stuff not to go wrong. Over the course of [the season], it’s very, very hard to be ultra-consistent all the time and I think I’ve played on a lot of teams that started good, then slide, and ended up right where we wanted to be. And I’ve been on teams that started slow and eventually ended up right where we wanted to be,” said Springer.

TIPPING POINT SEASONS

Through almost two-and-a-half years of his six-year deal, evaluation of the Springer contract can truly begin now.

He’s come as billed up to this point.

One of the best leadoff men in the game, Springer has consistently set the tone for the Jays since day one and he’s been productive when healthy.

And that’s been the key for Springer, who missed 113 of a possible 324 games over his first two seasons in a Jays uniform while putting up a combined 135 wRC+, which is right in line with his career norm.

The first couple of years of the Springer deal were supposed to be good, and they were.

The middle two are the important ones — this year and next — as the Jays chase that elusive World Series title, while the final two were always expected to be the start of a downturn in his age-35 and age-36 seasons.

So far, Springer has posted a .263/.340/.479 slash line with the Blue Jays (an OPS of .819), slightly less production than the career .852 OPS he put up across his first seven seasons in Houston.

Perhaps the most important part this year is, despite a few bumps and bruises, Springer has played in 65 of 67 games.

OUTFIELD DEFENCE LOOKS ELITE

While the power and production are down for Springer through the first third of the 2023 season, the outfield plan put together by the front office over the winter has worked out flawlessly up to this point.

With Kevin Kiermaier in town, Springer has shifted over to right field, where he spent a significant portion of his time in Houston, and the move has paid off.

Assigned a minus-4 Defensive Runs Saved mark in centre last year, Springer has been a neutral zero this year in right, while Kiermaier has posted a plus-11 DRS in the middle of the grass.

Add in Daulton Varsho’s plus-12 mark split between left and centre and you have one of the best overall outfield defences in the game.

“When you bring in a guy who’s won a platinum glove at a premium position, he’s very smart and the way that he works is extremely smart — his angles, his jumps,” Springer said of Kiermaier. “Then you have Daulton out there who’s a centre fielder at heart and I just think we all play the same way and we all expect the ball to be caught. When the ball’s not hit at us, there’s still a lot of movement and I think it’s been awesome.”

The mileage saved on Springer’s mid-thirties legs could help later on down the line at the plate during the dog days.

Overall, Statcast’s Outs Above Average statistic ranks the Jays as the fifth-best outfield defence in baseball with a plus-4 grade, behind only the Milwaukee Brewers (11), LA Dodgers (10), Seattle Mariners (7) and Arizona Diamondbacks (5).

Last year, they sat 18th in baseball with a minus-3 mark.

Other than a couple Kiermaier highlights thanks to the lower centre field fence, the new dimensions haven’t come into play much on defence for the trio yet this season, but everyone has noticed the ball is flying a bit differently in 2023.

“A little surprised, actually,” manager John Schneider said. “I think balls down the line are carrying a lot more than they are in the gap or centre field. With the wall being that close, for the first two weeks of games here you think every ball to right field is gone, but it’s not that. When we did make the renovations, (front office) people were confident it was going to play relatively neutral, but I’m a little bit surprised with the way the balls have carried in different spots. It’s been interesting to watch kind of how it unfolds.”

You could say the same of the Springer contract from here on out.