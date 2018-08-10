BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump is once again lashing out at football players who refuse to stand for the national anthem.

Trump claimed on Twitter Friday that "most of them are unable to define" what they're demonstrating against.

Instead, Trump tweets players should "Be happy, be cool!"

The NFL players are at it again - taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

.....Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

Numerous player demonstrations took place during the national anthem at several early NFL preseason games Thursday night. Players have been protesting police killings of black men, social injustice and racism.

Trump writes from his New Jersey golf resort that players "make a fortune doing what they love" and that those who refuse to stand "proudly" for the anthem should be suspended without pay.

Trump has told associates that he believes the anthem issue is a winning one that riles up his base.