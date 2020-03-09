TSN 1050 is home to the No. 1 Morning and Afternoon Drive Sports Talk Radio Shows

Torontonians are choosing to start and end their workdays with TSN 1050, as final data confirms that FIRST UP WITH LANDSBERG AND COLAIACOVO and OVERDRIVE WITH HAYES, NOODLES, AND THE ‘O-DOG are the most-listened to morning and afternoon drive sports talk radio shows in Toronto in all key demos.

“The strong performance within our key demos is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and our talented hosts, and we couldn’t be more proud of this accomplishment,” said Jeff MacDonald, Program Director, TSN 1050.

On digital, TSN 1050 has also continued to be a resounding success, with nearly one million streams in February, a 22% increase year-over-year with a 17% increase in unique visitors. OVERDRIVE has had nearly 2 million listens for the second straight month, and the OVERDRIVE podcast remains among the Top 3 Bell Media podcasts.

On FIRST UP WITH MICHAEL LANDSBERG AND CARLO COLAIACOVO, listeners start their day with charismatic host Michael Landsberg and his entertaining style alongside former Toronto Maple Leaf Carlo Colaiacovo, who with his 14 years’ experience in the NHL, brings listeners inside the locker room like very few can.

With extensive analysis, and (sometimes passionate) opinions on the Leafs, Raptors, and breaking sports headlines, OVERDRIVE WITH HAYES, NOODLES, AND THE ‘O-DOG also features important segments such as trivia contests, drycleaner etiquette, and O’Dog diagnosing injuries by willing himself to be a doctor.

TSN 1050 is available to stream at iHeartRadio.ca and the iHeartRadio Canada app.

Source: Numeris

For First Up: Numeris PPM, Adults 25-54/Males 25-54/Males 18-49, Winter 2019-2020, Mo-Fr 6a-9a, Toronto CTRL, Listening Share (%) and Average Minute Audience.

For Overdrive: Numeris PPM, Adults 25-54/Males 25-54/Males 18-49, Winter 2019-2020, Mo-Fr 4p-7p, Toronto CTRL, Listening Share (%) and Average Minute Audience.