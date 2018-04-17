HAMILTON, Ont. (April 17, 2018) – TSN 1150 and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats today announced two new weekly shows and new addition to the broadcast team for the upcoming 2018 CFL season. TSN 1150 is set to launch THE MOST INTERESTING MAN IN FOOTBALL WITH JUNE JONES and THE ‘X’ FACTOR WITH LESLEY STEWART, beginning in mid-May. It was also announced that former Tiger-Cats receiver and two-time Grey Cup champion Mike Morreale is heading to the broadcast booth as the primary analyst for the station’s comprehensive Tiger-Cats coverage.

“We look forward to expanding our already extensive Ticats coverage with two new dedicated shows, offering additional insight and analysis for our listeners,” said Mike Nabuurs, Program Director for TSN 1150. “As we kick off our fourth season covering the Ticats, we welcome Mike Morreale to our trusted broadcast team of Tatti, Coach Sal, Marsh, Lesley, and regular guest Drew Edwards. We’re delighted that fan favourite Coach Sal will continue to provide his trusted insight and analysis during the pre-game show.”

Delivering the call for the Ticats season is play-by-play commentator Marshall Ferguson, who returns for his third season on the TSN 1150 team, alongside Morreale. “Coach” John Salavantis, in his 18th season as part of the Ticats radio broadcast, will now join host Jim Tatti as an analyst on the pre-game show. Lesley Stewart reports from the sidelines at home games, in addition to hosting her own weekly show.

“TSN 1150 has been the radio destination for Tiger-Cats and CFL fans in Hamilton and throughout the region since the station launched in 2015,” said Matt Afinec, Executive Vice President, Business Operations for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. “We’re excited to work with our partners to take that coverage to a new level in 2018 with unique and exclusive content and programming options that augment the returning platform of robust Ticats and CFL information.”

THE MOST INTERESTING MAN IN FOOTBALL WITH JUNE JONES has Coach June joining TSN 1150’s Mike Nabuurs for 30 minutes of great storytelling about the happenings of the accomplished coach’s career and life experiences. Listeners will never know where this one-of-a-kind show will take them this summer as they tap into Coach June’s network for special guests ranging from current and former high-profile football coaches to celebrity acquaintances. The show airs Mondays at 7 p.m. ET beginning mid-May.

THE ‘X’ FACTOR WITH LESLEY STEWART has Stewart bringing 25 years of sports and broadcasting experience to the airwaves this season, providing an ‘outside the lines’ take on compelling Tiger-Cats, CFL, and sports stories. The show will feature a roster of guests, including female sports voices from across the country, with TSN talent and other local media personalities appearing throughout the season. The show airs Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET beginning mid-May.

Returning for the 2018 CFL season on TSN 1150 is TICATS TODAY with Louie B., beginning May 21 at 3 p.m. ET. The hour-long show runs daily throughout the season, delivering more than 140 hours of dedicated Tiger-Cats coverage. The team kicks off the CFL season with the 2018 CFL DRAFT SHOW, broadcast from the Tiger-Cats Draft Party presented by Lou’s on May 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET, live from Tim Horton’s Field. Additionally, the MARSH AND MELO MORNING SHOW will head to Tiger-Cats training camp from May 21-June 1, broadcasting live from 6 to 9 a.m. ET daily.

Football fans can set their dial in Hamilton to AM 1150 for live CFL broadcasts throughout the season or listen on-the-go with the podcast version of each show online at TSN1150.ca, as well as via the TSN GO and iHeartRadio apps.