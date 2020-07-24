OTTAWA (July 24, 2020) – The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and TSN announced today they have reached a regional radio broadcast rights agreement that will make TSN 1200 Ottawa the official radio broadcaster of the Ottawa BlackJacks for the 2020 season.

TSN 1200 Ottawa will simulcast all BlackJacks games during the upcoming CEBL SUMMER SERIES, taking place July 25 to August 9, 2020 at Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ont.

Exclusive interviews with BlackJacks players will be featured on TSN 1200 Ottawa leading up to, and throughout the highly anticipated event. The BlackJacks will be the first professional sports team from Ottawa to return to action.

The BlackJacks completed their first-ever training camp at TD Place Arena in the nation’s capital this week. The team arrived in Niagara Region yesterday to complete training camp and prepare for the round robin competition that will culminate in crowning the second-year league’s 2020 champion. The timing of the CEBL SUMMER SERIES, subject to the status of the Province of Ontario’s phased in reopening, will make the CEBL the first professional league in Canada to return to play following the COVID-19 outbreak in March.