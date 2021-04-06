TORONTO (April 6, 2021) – TSN announced today the rollout of TSN 5G View capability in Toronto. The exclusive in-app (iOS and Android) feature that leverages Bell 5G to offer fans exciting and interactive new ways to watch sports makes its Toronto debut on Thursday, April 15 with TSN’s regional coverage of the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the Winnipeg Jets.

The innovative 5G-enabled technology lets fans control how they view every angle of the game on their smartphones, getting up close to every goal, pass, hit, and penalty with zoom, pause, rewind, and slow motion capabilities made possible with Bell’s superfast, high-capacity 5G mobile network.

Starting April 15, TSN subscribers on the Bell 5G network with a 5G device can sign in to their TSN app to take advantage of the new technology live in action during the network’s Toronto Maple Leafs regional home game broadcasts. TSN 5G View will continue to expand to more sports events, teams, and venues over time.

“TSN is proud to unveil this innovative sports viewing experience for even more fans of the industry leading hockey coverage delivered by Canada’s #1 sports network,” said Nathalie Cook, Vice-President, TSN & RDS. “We look forward to future announcements about how fans of more teams and sports across the country will soon be able to get closer to the action than ever before with the immersive TSN 5G View technology.”

Highlights of TSN 5G View include:

5G View : a live interactive feature that allows viewers to control what they see from any angle, rewind and re-watch a play, and zoom in at any time during a live game

: a live interactive feature that allows viewers to control what they see from any angle, rewind and re-watch a play, and zoom in at any time during a live game 5G View on-demand highlights: experience the same immersive capabilities as the live interactive view with showcased highlights during the broadcast and post-game

In addition to the immersive mobile experience, TSN is leveraging the new 5G capabilities for viewers of Toronto Maple Leafs home game broadcasts on TSN, available in the team’s designated broadcast region of Ontario (excluding the Ottawa Valley region). Now all fans can be closer to the action with views from never-before-seen camera angles during in-game commentary, analysis, replays, and post-game recaps.

TSN 5G View / Vision 5G RDS is the latest innovation leveraging Bell 5G technology to deliver an enhanced wireless experience. With the fastest mobile data speeds in the country and ultra-low latency, Bell 5G helps TSN and RDS connect a fan’s smartphone to in-game cameras with lightning-fast response.

TSN 5G View / Vision 5G RDS mobile viewing options are available exclusively to TSN and RDS app users (direct subscription or through a TV package) with a Bell Mobility 5G device when they download the latest app release. The feature is available at no additional charge though data charges may apply depending on a customer’s service plan.

For more, please visit TSN.ca/5Gview.

Hockey on TSN

TSN is home to the Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and Toronto Maple Leafs as part of its package of regional NHL regular season games. This season, TSN delivers 42 Jets games on TSN3, 34 Canadiens games on TSN2, 40 Senators games on TSN5, and 18 Leafs games on TSN4, all in the teams’ respective designated broadcast regions.

TSN complements its live hockey coverage with Canada’s fan-favourite hockey news and information programming, featuring the hockey world’s most trusted team of Hockey Insiders and analysts. TSN’s industry-leading hockey programming includes SPORTSCENTRE, 7-ELEVEN THAT’S HOCKEY, and the network’s slate of signature hockey specials including TRADECENTRE, FREE AGENT FRENZY, FANTASY DRAFT, TOP 50 PLAYERS, and BOB MCKENZIE’S PRE-SEASON DRAFT RANKING.