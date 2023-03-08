TSN adds live coverage of NWSL games throughout the season, airing across TSN and

TSN announced today the acquisition of broadcast rights in Canada to the National Women's Soccer League, including the 2023 NWSL Championship, further expanding the extensive roster of iconic championship events that live on TSN.

The network delivers English-language live coverage of NWSL games on TSN and TSN+ throughout the 2023 NWSL season.

Coverage kicks off on opening weekend with select games live on TSN+ on Sunday, March 26. The network’s full broadcast schedule will be announced next week.

TSN’s live coverage of the 11th season of NWSL, the top North American division of women’s soccer, highlighted by reigning champions Portland Thorns FC led by Canadian legendary striker Christine Sinclair alongside Canada’s Women’s National Team teammate Janine Beckie. Sinclair, who captured her third championship with Portland in 2022, has 322 international appearances and is the most-capped active international footballer among men and women — and second most all-time to American Kristine Lilly (354) – and also leads all men’s and women’s players with 190 international goals.

In addition to Sinclair and Beckie, the NWSL features many of Canada’s standouts, including: Angel City FC’s Vanessa Gilles; Chicago Red Stars’ Bianca St-Georges; New York/New Jersey Gotham FC’s Victoria Pickett; Houston Dash’s Allysha Chapman, Devon Kerr, Nichelle Prince, and Sophie Schmidt; Kansas City Current’s Desiree Scott; OL Reign’s Jordyn Huitema and Quinn; Orlando Pride’s Jordyn Listro; San Diego Wave FC’s Kailen Sheridan; and Washington Spirit’s Gabrielle Carle.

