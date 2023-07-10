TORONTO (July 10, 2023) – TSN and CTV today announced their comprehensive broadcast schedules for the FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2023™. As the official broadcasters of the FIFA World Cup™, TSN and CTV feature exclusive live coverage of all 64 matches throughout the month-long tournament, from the opening match on Thursday, July 20 all the way to the final on Sunday, August 20. The full broadcast schedule is available at TSN.ca.

Taking place at 10 iconic venues across Australia and New Zealand, FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2023™ kicks off with both host nations in action on Thursday, July 20. New Zealand takes on Norway, live from Eden Park in Auckland beginning at 1 a.m. ET, and Australia faces Republic of Ireland, live from Sydney Stadium beginning at 5 a.m. ET.

The Canadian Women’s National Team, coming off an Olympic Gold Medal-winning performance in Tokyo, begin their campaign on Thursday, July 20 against Nigeria beginning at 9 p.m. ET on TSN, CTV, TSN.ca, CTV.ca, and the TSN and CTV apps.

For the complete release, click here.