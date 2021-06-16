TORONTO (June 16, 2021) – W SERIES, TSN, and RDS announced today a multi-year media rights agreement, making Bell Media’s sports networks the Canadian home of the all-female professional motor racing series. Presented in partnership with FORMULA 1®, the 2021 W SERIES schedule features eight events, beginning Saturday, June 26 live from the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria.

2021 marks the second season for W SERIES, which aims to promote diversity in motorsport, and create a pathway for female racing drivers to compete in the upper tiers of motorsport.

