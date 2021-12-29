TORONTO (December 29, 2020) – TSN announced today comprehensive content plans in support of Operation: Puck Drop, an all-new contest created in partnership between Canadian Tire and Hockey Canada, with support from TSN and RDS.

Developed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on youth sport across the country, Operation: Puck Drop gives Canadians the opportunity to engage in their passion for hockey while at home for the holidays. Earlier this year, the contest scoured the country for hockey lovers looking for the chance to receive outdoor rink kits to build in their own backyard.

More than 200 rinks were awarded across the country, and now TSN and RDS feature the building and unveiling of the three gold prize-winning home rinks for Operation: Puck Drop during the 2021 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, running now until Tuesday, Jan. 5.