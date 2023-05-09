TSN and TSN+ to carry every NLL conference finals game

TSN provides live coverage of every game of the best-of-three Conference Finals beginning with Thursday’s West Final Game 1 between the Calgary Roughnecks and the defending champion Colorado Mammoth from Ball Arena in Denver, CO (9:30 p.m. ET). This year’s format features Games 1 and 2 of both Conference Finals this weekend, followed by Game 3 next Saturday, May 20, if necessary.

The broadcast teams for both Conference Finals are as follows:

West Finals - (4) Colorado Mammoth vs. (2) Calgary Roughnecks - TSN, TSN+

Game 1 – At Colorado, Thursday, May 11 @ 9:30 p.m. ET, Teddy Jenner, Brad Challoner, John Gallant

Game 2 – At Calgary, Saturday, May 13 @ 9:30 p.m. ET, Teddy Jenner, Brad Challoner, Shantelle Chand

*Game 3 – At Calgary, Saturday, May 20 @ 9:30 p.m. ET, Teddy Jenner, Brad Challoner, Shantelle Chand

East Finals - (2) Toronto Rock vs. (1) Buffalo Bandits – TSN, TSN+

Game 1 – At Buffalo, Friday, May 12 @ 7:30 p.m. ET, Jon Abbott, Pat Gregoire, Ashley Docking

Game 2 – At Toronto, Saturday, May 13 @ 7 p.m. ET, Jon Abbott, Pat Gregoire, Ashley Docking

*Game 3 – At Buffalo, Saturday, May 20 @ 7:30 p.m. ET, Jon Abbott, Pat Gregoire, Ashley Docking

*If necessary

The East and West Conference champions will face off in the best-of-three NLL Finals, with schedule and broadcast information for that series to be announced. To view the 2023 NLL Playoffs bracket, visit https://www.nll.com/standings/