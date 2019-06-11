TORONTO (June 11, 2019) – TSN and Woodbine Entertainment today announced that Canada’s Sports Leader will once again deliver live coverage of the country’s biggest horse racing events, highlighted by all three legs of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown. The chase for the OLG Canadian Triple Crown begins with the 160th running of the $1 million QUEEN’S PLATE, airing Saturday, June 29 at 4:30 p.m. ET on TSN and CTV, live from Toronto’s Woodbine Racetrack. A complete broadcast schedule is available here.

The historic OLG Canadian Triple Crown, which is contested over three different distances and racing surfaces, continues with the $400,000 PRINCE OF WALES STAKES on Tuesday, July 23 at Fort Erie Racetrack and the $400,000 BREEDERS’ STAKES on Saturday, August 17 at Woodbine Racetrack. New this year, a $500,000 bonus is being offered to a horse that captures all three legs of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown.

In partnership with Woodbine Entertainment, TSN’s exclusive live coverage of Canada’s marquee horse racing events features the following races:

$1 million Pepsi North America Cup (June 15)

$1 million Ricoh Woodbine Mile (September 14)

$800,000 Pattison Canadian International (October 12)

Selection of the $6 million Breeders Crown championships (October 26)

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can access live streaming and on-demand viewing of all of the network’s horse racing coverage via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app.