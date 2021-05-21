1h ago
TSN announces first round broadcast schedule for NBA Playoffs
TSN.ca Staff
TORONTO (May 21, 2021) – Canada’s Sports Leader announced today the broadcast schedule for the First Round of the 2020-21 NBA PLAYOFFS, featuring up to 42 games. The network’s complete NBA PLAYOFFS broadcast schedule is available here.
TSN’s 2020-21 NBA PLAYOFFS First Round broadcast schedule features the following highlights:
- The first five games of the heated Atlantic Division rivalry series between James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets against Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, and the Boston Celtics (Game 1 is Saturday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET)
- Six of the seven games in the series that sees Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take on former Toronto Raptor Norman Powell and the Portland Trail Blazers (Game 1 is Saturday, May 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET)
- The first five games of LeBron James and the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers taking on Devin Booker and the No. 2-seeded Phoenix Suns (Game 1 is Sunday, May 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET)
- Every matchup between Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks versus Canada’s RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks (Game 1 is Sunday, May 23 at 7 p.m. ET)