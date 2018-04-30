Kellerman: LeBron doesn't have enough left in the tank to beat the Raptors

TORONTO (April 30, 2018) – After a Game 6 victory over the Washington Wizards in round one of the NBA PLAYOFFS, TSN today announced its Toronto Raptors schedule for the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Canada’s Sports Leader continues to provide extensive live coverage throughout round two as the Toronto Raptors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers beginning Tuesday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN GO, TSN 4K, and TSN 1050 Radio.

TSN and TSN 1050 Broadcast Schedule

Game 1: Cleveland @ Toronto – Tuesday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN GO, TSN 4K, and TSN 1050 Radio

– Tuesday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN GO, TSN 4K, and TSN 1050 Radio Game 2: Cleveland @ Toronto – Thursday, May 3 at 6 p.m. ET on TSN 1050 Radio

– Thursday, May 3 at 6 p.m. ET on TSN 1050 Radio Game 3: Toronto @ Cleveland – Saturday, May 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET on TSN 1050 Radio

– Saturday, May 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET on TSN 1050 Radio Game 4: Toronto @ Cleveland – Monday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN GO, and TSN 4K

– Monday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN GO, and TSN 4K **Game 5: Cleveland @ Toronto – Wednesday, May 9 at TBD on TSN, TSN GO, TSN 4K, and TSN 1050 Radio

– Wednesday, May 9 at TBD on TSN, TSN GO, TSN 4K, and TSN 1050 Radio ** Game 6: Toronto @ Cleveland – Friday, May 11 at TBD on TSN 1050 Radio

– Friday, May 11 at TBD on TSN 1050 Radio **Game 7: Cleveland @ Toronto – Sunday, May 13 at TBD on TSN, TSN GO, and TSN 4K

TSN 1050 Radio will announce broadcast plans for Game 7 at a later date.

Continuing the call for the second round is play-by-play commentator Matt Devlin, alongside analyst and Canadian Screen Award-winner Jack “The Coach” Armstrong. TSN’s Rod Black hosts pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage alongside Canadian Basketball Hall of Famer Leo Rautins, and former Raptors head coach Sam Mitchell. TSN’s live Raptors playoff coverage also features SPORTSCENTRE anchor Kate Beirness reporting from courtside.

In the broadcast booth for TSN 1050 is play-by-play commentator Paul Jones, with Jack Armstrong and Sherman Hamilton sharing analyst duties. TSN 1050 Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg provides frequent insights, while the Raptors are showcased with extended pre-game, halftime, and post-game shows hosted by Gareth Wheeler and Duane Watson.

SPORTSCENTRE continues to provide highlights, analysis, and interviews throughout the NBA PLAYOFFS, with daily news updates on the Raptors from Lewenberg. During Raptors home games, SPORTSCENTRE’s Nabil Karim reports from Maple Leaf Square, located outside the Air Canada Centre, and features TSN’s Cabral “Cabbie” Richards. Memphis Grizzlies rookie and Canadian Dillon Brooks also brings his insight and analysis to the pre-game show.

TSN’s live coverage of the Toronto Raptors throughout the Eastern Conference Semifinals is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app, with all games available in 4K.

A complete NBA PLAYOFFS broadcast schedule is also available online at TSN.ca. In addition to comprehensive second round previews, fans can also view video highlights, reports, written analysis, and blog posts from Armstrong and Lewenberg.