The Main Event

Leafs on TSN: Flyers at Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs were on pace to secure a fourth straight win on Saturday before they blew a 2-0 lead in a 5-2 loss in Nashville. Toronto is a massive -255 favourite to bounce back tonight against the visiting Flyers. The Maple Leafs are two points back of the Panthers for first place in the Atlantic Division with a game in hand.

Atlantic Division Winner

FanDuel Odds Tracker

GP PTS Odds

Panthers 71 89 -135

Maple Leafs 70 87 +185

Lightning 70 85 +480

Mitch Marner recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday’s loss to the Predators to bring his point total to 85 in 69 games. Marner is +210 to score tonight – his odds to record 1+ point are currently OTB. Maple Leafs make up the top four choices to score a goal in tonight’s game.

Flyers at Maple Leafs Anytime Goal

FanDuel Odds Tracker

Auston Matthews +100

William Nylander +144

John Tavares +194

Mitch Marner +210

Toronto remains the fifth choice to represent the Eastern Conference in this year’s Stanley Cup Final at FanDuel.

NHL Eastern Conference Winner

FanDuel Odds Tracker

Panthers +190

Hurricanes +420

Capitals +490

Lightning +550

Maple Leafs +700 <<

Devils +1600

Senators +2100

Rangers +3300

Islanders +9500

Canadiens +11000

The Senators are 21-to-1 to win the Eastern Conference. The Canadiens are further down the list at 110-to-1.

Sens on TSN: Senators at Sabres

The Eastern Conference Wild Card race will continue to come into focus with the Sens and Habs both in action on TSN tonight. Ottawa is currently a -142 favourite to win tonight in Buffalo and -6000 to make the playoffs. The Senators are 0-2 against the Sabres this season and have been outscored a combined 9-1 in those two losses.

Eastern Conference - To Make The Playoffs

FanDuel Odds Tracker

GP Points Odds

Senators 69 79 -6000 <<

Canadiens 69 75 -140

Islanders 70 74 +400

Rangers 71 74 +215

Blue Jackets 70 73 +430

Red Wings 70 72 +900

>> Tonight on TSN: Senators -142 at Sabres +118

The Blue Jackets rallied twice to beat the Islanders in a shootout last night, while the Red Wings won in Utah. Columbus went from +680 to +430 to make the playoffs. Detroit went from +1300 to +900 to make the playoffs. The Blue Jackets are off tonight, while the Red Wings are +230 to win in Colorado.

Habs on TSN: Canadiens at Blues

The Habs rallied from down 4-1 in the third period to earn an important point in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Avalanche on Saturday night. Tonight, the Canadiens will clash with the Blues in a game with major implications in both playoff races. Montreal is a +128 underdog. St. Louis is -154 to win tonight and +104 to make the playoffs.

Western Conference - To Make The Playoffs

FanDuel Odds Tracker

GP Points Odds

Wild 71 85 -7000

Blues 72 81 +104 <<

Canucks 71 78 +290

Flames 69 77 +210

Utah 71 75 +680

>> Tonight on TSN: Canadiens +128 at Blues -154

Vancouver’s odds to make the playoffs were cut from +420 to +290 after they secured an important win in New Jersey last night. The Canucks are one point up on the Flames in the standings but have also played two more games and thus have longer odds to make the playoffs than Calgary. Utah’s odds ballooned from +680 to +1100 following its loss to Detroit.

Jets on TSN: Capitals at Jets

FanDuel’s Presidents’ Trophy market will be in the spotlight when the Jets host the Capitals on TSN. Winnipeg is two points back of Washington in the NHL standings with one more game played. The Jets are a favourite to win on home ice tonight but have the fifth-toughest remaining strength of schedule in the NHL.

Presidents’ Trophy Winner

FanDuel Odds Tracker

Capitals -360

Jets +320

Tonight on TSN: Capitals +118 at Jets -142

The Capitals have the 11th easiest remaining SOS. Meanwhile, Alex Ovechkin is seven goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record (894). Ovechkin is X to score a goal tonight.

Will Ovechkin Score 895th Career Goal This Season

FanDuel Odds Tracker

Yes -114

No -114

Ovechkin was held without a goal in Washington’s 6-3 win over the Panthers on Saturday. The Capitals have 13 games this season with 6+ goals scored – most in the NHL. Tonight, they’ll face the Hart Trophy and Vezina Trophy favourite Connor Hellebuyck.

Hart Trophy Winner

FanDuel Odds Tracker

Connor Hellebuyck -170 <<

Nathan MacKinnon +260

Leon Draisaitl +410

>> Hellebuyck: -20000 to win Vezina Trophy

Hellebuyck is also the top choice to win the Conn Smythe Trophy at +1400 at FanDuel this morning. Hellebuyck, Connor McDavid, and Nathan MacKinnon are the three players with shorter than +2000 odds to win that award.

SGA’s MVP Pursuit Continues in Sacramento

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a bigger favourite to win NBA regular season MVP at FanDuel than he’s been at any other point this season. Tonight, SGA and the Thunder are set to visit Sacramento. Oklahoma City is -10 for tonight’s game against the Kings at FanDuel this morning.

NBA Regular Season MVP Winner

FanDuel Odds Tracker

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -2000

Nikola Jokic +800

Giannis Antetokounmpo +50000

SGA leads the NBA in points per game, field goals made, 20-point games, 30-point games, 40-point games, and 50-point games this season. -2000 odds represents a 95.2% implied probability that SGA wins NBA MVP.

Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament Update

Wooden Award winner favourite JuJu Watkins suffered a torn ACL in the first quarter of USC’s win over Mississippi State on Monday. The Trojans’ odds to win the NCAA women’s basketball championship ballooned from +750 all the way to +2700 at FanDuel following the injury. Meanwhile, UCONN is now the favourite to win the women’s title after their odds were cut from +190 to +170 overnight. The Huskies are in line to face USC in the Elite Eight.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Winner

FanDuel Odds Tracker

3/21 3/24 Current

UCONN +240 +240 +170 <<

South Carolina +200 +210 +190

UCLA +600 +550 +650

Texas +700 +750 +750

Notre Dame +1300 +750 +950

USC +800 +750 +2700 <<

Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament Update

Chalk Madness has been the story on the men’s side as well as the top six choices are all alive. Duke remains the obvious title favourite after winning and covering each of its first two tournament games. Duke is 2-0 against the spread, while Florida, Houston, and Auburn are a combined 2-4 ATS. The Blue Devils have now won 13 in a row and 28 of their previous 29 games overall. Duke’s point differential of +67 through two games is tied for the eighth-best mark in NCAA tournament history.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Winner

FanDuel Odds Tracker

3/21 Current

Duke +290 +220 <<

Florida +360 +430

Auburn +550 +480

Houston +600 +550

Tennessee +2300 +1600

Alabama +1900 +1700

Texas Tech +2100 +1900

Michigan St. +3200 +2500

>> Sweet 16: Duke -8.5 vs. Arizona

The seven teams with the shortest pre-tournament title odds are still alive entering the Sweet 16. Gonzaga and St. John’s are the two teams that have been eliminated after they started the tournament as top 10 title choices. Overall, the betting favourites have dominated to this point in the tournament. Arkansas’ second-round win over St. John’s matched the McNeese State win over Clemson in the first round as the largest upsets of the tournament based on closing moneyline odds at FanDuel.

NCAA Men’s Tournament Notable Upsets

FanDuel Odds Tracker

2R Arkansas over St. John’s 75-66 +235

1R McNeese State over Clemson 69-67 +235

1R Drake over Missouri 67-57 +200

2R Mississippi over Iowa State 91-78 +200

Arkansas is a 5.5-point underdog for its Sweet 16 showdown with Texas Tech. The Razorbacks are +210 to win outright – a shorter number than they closed at ahead of their win over St. John’s. Purdue (+300 vs. Houston) and Michigan (+265 vs. Auburn) will need to pull off the biggest upset of the tournament so far to advance any further. Favourites have gone 36-12 straight up and 26-22 against the spread so far in the men’s tournament.

March Madness Betting Results

FanDuel Odds Tracker

Favourites Straight Up: 36-12

Favourites ATS: 26-22

Over/Under: 21-27

Wizards Remain Co-Favourite To Draft Cooper Flagg

Washington remains a co-favourite to be the team that selects Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft at FanDuel following last night’s win over Toronto. The Raptors are the seventh choice in that market.

NBA Team To Draft Cooper Flagg

FanDuel Odds Tracker

Wizards +500 <<

Jazz +500

Hornets +550

Pelicans +600

Nets +750

76ers +800

Raptors +950 <<

2025 NFL Draft Lookahead Notes

The Titans are on the clock with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Titans are a bigger favourite to select first overall this morning than they’ve been at any other point this month.

Team To Select No. 1 Overall In 2025 NFL Draft

FanDuel Odds Tracker

3/3 3/7 3/9 3/21 Current

Titans -170 -140 -125 -420 -650

Giants +145 +115 +110 +350 +440

Browns +1300 +800 +750 +1400 +2600

Jets +2500 +2000 +2000 +6500 +6500

Raiders +3500 +3500 +6500 +10000 +10000

Miami QB Cameron Ward remains the heavy favourite to be drafted first overall as his odds to go No. 1 shifted from -650 to -750 over the weekend.

2025 NFL Draft – No. 1 Overall Pick

FanDuel Odds Tracker

3/14 Current

Cameron Ward -340 -750 <<

Abdul Carter +250 +500

Travis Hunter +2800 +3000

Shedeur Sanders +4000 +4000