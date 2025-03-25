Leafs favoured to beat Flyers as they chase Panthers for division title
The Main Event
Leafs on TSN: Flyers at Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs were on pace to secure a fourth straight win on Saturday before they blew a 2-0 lead in a 5-2 loss in Nashville. Toronto is a massive -255 favourite to bounce back tonight against the visiting Flyers. The Maple Leafs are two points back of the Panthers for first place in the Atlantic Division with a game in hand.
Atlantic Division Winner
FanDuel Odds Tracker
GP PTS Odds
Panthers 71 89 -135
Maple Leafs 70 87 +185
Lightning 70 85 +480
Mitch Marner recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday’s loss to the Predators to bring his point total to 85 in 69 games. Marner is +210 to score tonight – his odds to record 1+ point are currently OTB. Maple Leafs make up the top four choices to score a goal in tonight’s game.
Flyers at Maple Leafs Anytime Goal
FanDuel Odds Tracker
Auston Matthews +100
William Nylander +144
John Tavares +194
Mitch Marner +210
Toronto remains the fifth choice to represent the Eastern Conference in this year’s Stanley Cup Final at FanDuel.
NHL Eastern Conference Winner
FanDuel Odds Tracker
Panthers +190
Hurricanes +420
Capitals +490
Lightning +550
Maple Leafs +700 <<
Devils +1600
Senators +2100
Rangers +3300
Islanders +9500
Canadiens +11000
The Senators are 21-to-1 to win the Eastern Conference. The Canadiens are further down the list at 110-to-1.
Sens on TSN: Senators at Sabres
The Eastern Conference Wild Card race will continue to come into focus with the Sens and Habs both in action on TSN tonight. Ottawa is currently a -142 favourite to win tonight in Buffalo and -6000 to make the playoffs. The Senators are 0-2 against the Sabres this season and have been outscored a combined 9-1 in those two losses.
Eastern Conference - To Make The Playoffs
FanDuel Odds Tracker
GP Points Odds
Senators 69 79 -6000 <<
Canadiens 69 75 -140
Islanders 70 74 +400
Rangers 71 74 +215
Blue Jackets 70 73 +430
Red Wings 70 72 +900
>> Tonight on TSN: Senators -142 at Sabres +118
The Blue Jackets rallied twice to beat the Islanders in a shootout last night, while the Red Wings won in Utah. Columbus went from +680 to +430 to make the playoffs. Detroit went from +1300 to +900 to make the playoffs. The Blue Jackets are off tonight, while the Red Wings are +230 to win in Colorado.
Habs on TSN: Canadiens at Blues
The Habs rallied from down 4-1 in the third period to earn an important point in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Avalanche on Saturday night. Tonight, the Canadiens will clash with the Blues in a game with major implications in both playoff races. Montreal is a +128 underdog. St. Louis is -154 to win tonight and +104 to make the playoffs.
Western Conference - To Make The Playoffs
FanDuel Odds Tracker
GP Points Odds
Wild 71 85 -7000
Blues 72 81 +104 <<
Canucks 71 78 +290
Flames 69 77 +210
Utah 71 75 +680
>> Tonight on TSN: Canadiens +128 at Blues -154
Vancouver’s odds to make the playoffs were cut from +420 to +290 after they secured an important win in New Jersey last night. The Canucks are one point up on the Flames in the standings but have also played two more games and thus have longer odds to make the playoffs than Calgary. Utah’s odds ballooned from +680 to +1100 following its loss to Detroit.
Jets on TSN: Capitals at Jets
FanDuel’s Presidents’ Trophy market will be in the spotlight when the Jets host the Capitals on TSN. Winnipeg is two points back of Washington in the NHL standings with one more game played. The Jets are a favourite to win on home ice tonight but have the fifth-toughest remaining strength of schedule in the NHL.
Presidents’ Trophy Winner
FanDuel Odds Tracker
Capitals -360
Jets +320
Tonight on TSN: Capitals +118 at Jets -142
The Capitals have the 11th easiest remaining SOS. Meanwhile, Alex Ovechkin is seven goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record (894). Ovechkin is X to score a goal tonight.
Will Ovechkin Score 895th Career Goal This Season
FanDuel Odds Tracker
Yes -114
No -114
Ovechkin was held without a goal in Washington’s 6-3 win over the Panthers on Saturday. The Capitals have 13 games this season with 6+ goals scored – most in the NHL. Tonight, they’ll face the Hart Trophy and Vezina Trophy favourite Connor Hellebuyck.
Hart Trophy Winner
FanDuel Odds Tracker
Connor Hellebuyck -170 <<
Nathan MacKinnon +260
Leon Draisaitl +410
>> Hellebuyck: -20000 to win Vezina Trophy
Hellebuyck is also the top choice to win the Conn Smythe Trophy at +1400 at FanDuel this morning. Hellebuyck, Connor McDavid, and Nathan MacKinnon are the three players with shorter than +2000 odds to win that award.
SGA’s MVP Pursuit Continues in Sacramento
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a bigger favourite to win NBA regular season MVP at FanDuel than he’s been at any other point this season. Tonight, SGA and the Thunder are set to visit Sacramento. Oklahoma City is -10 for tonight’s game against the Kings at FanDuel this morning.
NBA Regular Season MVP Winner
FanDuel Odds Tracker
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -2000
Nikola Jokic +800
Giannis Antetokounmpo +50000
SGA leads the NBA in points per game, field goals made, 20-point games, 30-point games, 40-point games, and 50-point games this season. -2000 odds represents a 95.2% implied probability that SGA wins NBA MVP.
Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament Update
Wooden Award winner favourite JuJu Watkins suffered a torn ACL in the first quarter of USC’s win over Mississippi State on Monday. The Trojans’ odds to win the NCAA women’s basketball championship ballooned from +750 all the way to +2700 at FanDuel following the injury. Meanwhile, UCONN is now the favourite to win the women’s title after their odds were cut from +190 to +170 overnight. The Huskies are in line to face USC in the Elite Eight.
NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Winner
FanDuel Odds Tracker
3/21 3/24 Current
UCONN +240 +240 +170 <<
South Carolina +200 +210 +190
UCLA +600 +550 +650
Texas +700 +750 +750
Notre Dame +1300 +750 +950
USC +800 +750 +2700 <<
Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament Update
Chalk Madness has been the story on the men’s side as well as the top six choices are all alive. Duke remains the obvious title favourite after winning and covering each of its first two tournament games. Duke is 2-0 against the spread, while Florida, Houston, and Auburn are a combined 2-4 ATS. The Blue Devils have now won 13 in a row and 28 of their previous 29 games overall. Duke’s point differential of +67 through two games is tied for the eighth-best mark in NCAA tournament history.
NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Winner
FanDuel Odds Tracker
3/21 Current
Duke +290 +220 <<
Florida +360 +430
Auburn +550 +480
Houston +600 +550
Tennessee +2300 +1600
Alabama +1900 +1700
Texas Tech +2100 +1900
Michigan St. +3200 +2500
>> Sweet 16: Duke -8.5 vs. Arizona
The seven teams with the shortest pre-tournament title odds are still alive entering the Sweet 16. Gonzaga and St. John’s are the two teams that have been eliminated after they started the tournament as top 10 title choices. Overall, the betting favourites have dominated to this point in the tournament. Arkansas’ second-round win over St. John’s matched the McNeese State win over Clemson in the first round as the largest upsets of the tournament based on closing moneyline odds at FanDuel.
NCAA Men’s Tournament Notable Upsets
FanDuel Odds Tracker
2R Arkansas over St. John’s 75-66 +235
1R McNeese State over Clemson 69-67 +235
1R Drake over Missouri 67-57 +200
2R Mississippi over Iowa State 91-78 +200
Arkansas is a 5.5-point underdog for its Sweet 16 showdown with Texas Tech. The Razorbacks are +210 to win outright – a shorter number than they closed at ahead of their win over St. John’s. Purdue (+300 vs. Houston) and Michigan (+265 vs. Auburn) will need to pull off the biggest upset of the tournament so far to advance any further. Favourites have gone 36-12 straight up and 26-22 against the spread so far in the men’s tournament.
March Madness Betting Results
FanDuel Odds Tracker
Favourites Straight Up: 36-12
Favourites ATS: 26-22
Over/Under: 21-27
Wizards Remain Co-Favourite To Draft Cooper Flagg
Washington remains a co-favourite to be the team that selects Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft at FanDuel following last night’s win over Toronto. The Raptors are the seventh choice in that market.
NBA Team To Draft Cooper Flagg
FanDuel Odds Tracker
Wizards +500 <<
Jazz +500
Hornets +550
Pelicans +600
Nets +750
76ers +800
Raptors +950 <<
2025 NFL Draft Lookahead Notes
The Titans are on the clock with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Titans are a bigger favourite to select first overall this morning than they’ve been at any other point this month.
Team To Select No. 1 Overall In 2025 NFL Draft
FanDuel Odds Tracker
3/3 3/7 3/9 3/21 Current
Titans -170 -140 -125 -420 -650
Giants +145 +115 +110 +350 +440
Browns +1300 +800 +750 +1400 +2600
Jets +2500 +2000 +2000 +6500 +6500
Raiders +3500 +3500 +6500 +10000 +10000
Miami QB Cameron Ward remains the heavy favourite to be drafted first overall as his odds to go No. 1 shifted from -650 to -750 over the weekend.
2025 NFL Draft – No. 1 Overall Pick
FanDuel Odds Tracker
3/14 Current
Cameron Ward -340 -750 <<
Abdul Carter +250 +500
Travis Hunter +2800 +3000Shedeur Sanders +4000 +4000