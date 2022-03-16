TORONTO (March 16, 2022) – TSN buckles up for the 2022 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ™ season, beginning with the BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX on Sunday, March 20 at 9:30 a.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. As the English-language home of F1® auto racing in Canada, TSN’s multi-platform coverage features practice, qualifying, and live content for every race on the calendar. TSN’s complete Formula 1® broadcast schedule is available here.

The season begins on TSN with the BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX Practice on Friday, March 18 at 10:45 a.m. ET, followed by Qualifying on Saturday, March 19 at 10 a.m. ET. Race day on Sunday, March 20 at 11 a.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app features Sky Sports’ extensive pre- and post-race content, including analysis and commentary led by the voices of F1, David Croft and Martin Brundle.

TSN’s complete Formula 1® coverage is highlighted by the CANADIAN GRAND PRIX, with a full-week of analysis on-site at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montréal leading up to race day on Sunday, June 19.

Fans can access live bonus F1® feeds through the networks’ digital platforms, including the Multiplex player on TSN.ca and the TSN app. The bonus feeds include onboard cameras, the Pit Lane feed, the Driver Tracker, and the Timing Channel. The Driver Tracker feed features extensive coverage of both Canadian F1 drivers, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Williams’ Nicholas Latifi, throughout the season.

TSN’s auto racing reporter and former professional racing driver Tim Hauraney delivers Formula 1® news and analysis on SPORTSCENTRE and TSN.ca throughout the season. Fans can also follow F1® content on DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE and TSN’s official Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok accounts.

Exclusive French-language coverage of the 2022 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ™ season is available on RDS. TSN and RDS have delivered F1® coverage in Canada since 1992 and 1994, respectively.