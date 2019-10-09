4h ago
CFL Trade Deadline Blog: Will Collaros be moved?
The CFL trade deadline is set for 4pm et today. Follow all the latest news and rumours from around the league with TSN.ca's trade deadline blog.
TSN.ca Staff
Clemons focused on building a winner, expects a 'competitive' product next season
Quiet Cats?
Hamilton has the best record in the CFL, but will they add on for the playoffs?
Collaros Intrigue
According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, now-former Argos GM Jim Popp had a one-year deal in place to bring Zach Collaros back to Toronto next season, but never got a chance to bring that deal to Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. He also turned down inquiries about Collaros from the Blue Bombers and Ticats.
Alouettes to stand pat?
The Montreal Alouettes lost left tackle Tony Washington for the remainder of the season on Saturday, but it does not appear the team will make a move to improve their offensive line depth.
Alouettes head coach Khari Jones told TSN Radio 690 Montreal on Wednesday that he does not expect the team to make any moves ahead of the deadline.
"I'm pretty sure that we'll stand pat," Jones said.
The Alouettes (8-6) have clinched a playoff spot, but remain four wins back of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for first in the East with four games left on their schedule.
Eyes on the Argonauts
The Argonauts shook up their front office on Tuesday ahead of the deadline, replacing general manager Jim Popp with Pinball Clemons and Clemons could use Wednesday's deadline to help determine the team's future plans at quarterback.
TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and possibly others are interested in quarterback Zach Collaros. Naylor notes Popp's intention was to re-sign the quarterback, who has not played since Week 1, when he was with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
The Argonauts (2-12) currently do not have any of their top three quarterbacks under contract for next season.
Stick with Streveler?
Naylor wrote Tuesday night he believes the Winnipeg Blue Bombers best shot is to stick with Chris Streveler as their starting quarterback, rather than bringing in a replacement.
Streveler has thrown seven touchdowns in his past five starts as the Blue Bombers have gone 1-4.
Winnipeg has already clinched a playoff spot, due in large part to their strong start before Matt Nichols' season-ending injury.