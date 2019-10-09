The CFL trade deadline is set for 4pm et today. Follow all the latest news and rumours from around the league with TSN.ca's trade deadline blog.

Alouettes to stand pat?

The Montreal Alouettes lost left tackle Tony Washington for the remainder of the season on Saturday, but it does not appear the team will make a move to improve their offensive line depth.

Alouettes head coach Khari Jones told TSN Radio 690 Montreal on Wednesday that he does not expect the team to make any moves ahead of the deadline.

"I'm pretty sure that we'll stand pat," Jones said.

"I'm pretty sure that we'll stand pat." Coach Khari @TSN690 Morning Show less than 9 hrs from #CFL Trade Deadline. https://t.co/US0paF3eTu — Rick Moffat (@RickMoffat) October 9, 2019

The Alouettes (8-6) have clinched a playoff spot, but remain four wins back of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for first in the East with four games left on their schedule.

Jones: My contract isn't the priority right now The Alouettes are back in the playoffs. But, what about the coach that helped get them there. Is there a contract extension around the corner?

Eyes on the Argonauts

The Argonauts shook up their front office on Tuesday ahead of the deadline, replacing general manager Jim Popp with Pinball Clemons and Clemons could use Wednesday's deadline to help determine the team's future plans at quarterback.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and possibly others are interested in quarterback Zach Collaros. Naylor notes Popp's intention was to re-sign the quarterback, who has not played since Week 1, when he was with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Most intriguing question about CFL trade deadline is what @TorontoArgos do with @ZCollaros7. The @Wpg_BlueBombers and possibly others are interested. Previous GM Jim Popp wanted to re-sign him for 2020. #CFL #argos — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) October 9, 2019

The Argonauts (2-12) currently do not have a quarterback under contract for next season.

Stick with Streveler?

Naylor wrote Tuesday night he believes the Winnipeg Blue Bombers best shot is to stick with Chris Streveler as their starting quarterback, rather than bringing in a replacement.

Streveler has thrown seven touchdowns in his past five starts as the Blue Bombers have gone 1-4.

I get the concern around the @Wpg_BlueBombers offence. But I think it’s fantasy that you can bring in another starting QB at this stage. Streveler needs to develop and helping him do so is Bombers best shot. Not putting him on the bench to be replaced by ... whom ... exactly? — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) October 9, 2019

Winnipeg has already clinched a playoff spot, due in large part to their strong start before Matt Nichols' season-ending injury.