Who are the biggest names on the MLB trade market?

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for today at 4pm ET and with 16 teams making the playoffs this season, there are lots of buyers in the market. Follow along with TSN.ca's MLB Trade Rumours Blog.

Jays moving for Villar?

The Toronto Blue Jays are talking to the Miami Marlins about infielder Jonathan Villar, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Jays have been seeking help on the infield to replace injured Bo Bichette and at one point were looking at Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

Blue Jays talking to Marlins about Jonathan Villar, sources tell The Athletic. Unclear where discussions stand. Angels’ Andrelton Simmons not currently an option for Jays. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 31, 2020

Villar has appeared in 28 games this season and has two homers, five RBIs and a league leading nine stolen bases. The Marlins acquired Villar last December in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 29-year-old has also appeared for the Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros in his eight-year, MLB career.

Bichette is currently on the IL for the Jays after suffering a right knee sprain. The 22-year-old was one of the Jays' hottest players before suffering the injury, he currently holds a .361 average with five homers and 16 RBIs in 14 games this season.

The Blue Jays currently hold the second and final wild-card spot in the American League and could also be in the market for a third baseman.

In his deadline primer, ESPN's David Schoenfield points to third base as a need for the Blue Jays, who rank last in the MLB in OPS at the position.

Schoenfield points to Kyle Seager of the Mariners and Washington Nationals pending free agent Asdrubal Cabrera as potential options for Toronto.

The Blue Jays have already made two trades with the Mariners this month, having acquired Daniel Vogelbach prior to their move for pitcher Taijuan Walker.

Clevinger expected to move

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that the Toronto Blue Jays are not heavily involved in the sweepstakes to land starter Mike Clevinger, but that the Cleveland starter is expected to move at some point before the deadline. He has the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves and possibly the Chicago White Sox as possible destinations.

Jays don’t seem to be heavily involved on Clevinger at this point, narrowing the field. Padres, Braves, maybe White Sox among teams thought in. Hard to see Clevinger staying at this point. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 31, 2020

Clevinger has pitched well this season with a 3.18 ERA in four starts but fell out of favour with his team after leaving the team hotel on the road and lying about it afterwards. He and teammate Zach Plesac were placed on the restricted list and eventually sent to the alternate training site. The 29-year-old made his return to the mound earlier this week, pitching six strong innings in a win over the Minnesota Twins.

Clevinger had spent the previous five seasons in Cleveland and sports a career ERA of 3.20.

Tigers not selling Schoop

The Detroit Tigers are not taking calls on second baseman Jonathan Schoop, a pending free agent, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Source: The #Tigers are not engaging in trade talks on Jonathan Schoop, a free agent after this year. Schoop would be a natural player to move if the Tigers planned to sell. Thus, it appears they won't. They are 16-16 and trail the #BlueJays by 2 games for final AL playoff spot. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 31, 2020

Schoop has played in 30 games this season for the Tigers and has seven homers, 18 RBIs and a .298 average. The eight-year veteran has also spent time with the Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins.

The Tigers are currently 16-16 and sit two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final playoff spot in the American League.

Twins looking for pitching

The Minnesota Twins are trying to trade for a starter today and have considered Dylan Bundy of the Los Angeles Angels and Lance Lynn of the Texas Rangers, according to a report by Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Source: The #Twins are working aggressively to trade for a starter today. Dylan Bundy and Lance Lynn are among the options they have considered. Minnesota has lost five straight and dropped to third place in the AL Central. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 31, 2020

Morosi adds that the Twins may have to deal one of their top outfield prospects, either Alex Kirilloff or Trevor Larnach, to acquire a starter that has team control beyond the 2020 season.

Adam Frazier available?

There has been some buzz around Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Adam Frazier, according to a report by Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Some buzz around Adam Frazier. Hasn’t had a good year offensively but track record and versatility translates to interest. Many other Pirates’ trade value is way down, making deadline difficult. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 31, 2020

Frazier has appeared in 29 games this season for the Pirates and posted a .202 average with four homers and 11 RBIs. His numbers are down significantly from last season when he finished with a .278 mark and hit 10 homers with 50 RBIs.

The 28-year-old, who has also seen action in the outfield, is in his fifth MLB season, all with the Pirates.

Busy Day ahead?

With 16 teams set to make the playoffs for the first time this year and no shortage of financial concerns for teams amid the COVID-19, many have questioned whether it could be a quiet deadline day this year.

However, ESPN's Buster Olney said on Sunday Night Baseball that there is a growing belief that Monday will see a flurry of deals despite the issues listed above.

Olney pointed to Texas Rangers pitcher Lance Lynn as a possible candidate to be moved Monday. Lynn, 33, is 4-1 this season with a 1.93 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP.