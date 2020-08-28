TSN.ca MLB Rumours Blog: Former Jays OF Pillar could be on the move

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for Monday at 4pm ET and with 16 teams making the playoffs this season, there are lots of buyers in the market. Follow along with TSN.ca's MLB Trade Rumours Blog.

Pillar on the market?

Former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar could be on the verge of joining his third team since Toronto traded him to the San Francisco Giants ahead of the 2019 season.

Per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, Pillar said Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom told him he would listen to offers on the 31-year-old.

Kevin Pillar on trade rumors: ‘I definitely understand it’s a realistic possibility.’ Says Chaim Bloom hasn’t indicated if he will or won’t be traded, but said Bloom was candid that the org is going to be listening. Pillar said he’s enjoyed everything about team despite record. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 26, 2020

Pillar, who signed with the Red Sox as a free agent this past off-season, said he has enjoyed his time in Boston, despite the Red Sox 10-21 record.

In 27 games with the Red Sox this season, Pillar is hitting .257/.316/.419 with three home runs and 11 RBIs.

Altered approach?

The Arizona Diamondbacks' current eight-game losing streak, which dropped their record to 13-19, has likely changed the team's approach ahead of the Trade Deadline.

A week after Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen spoke about potentially adding at the trade deadline, he had a different tone this past week.

“I think we’re going to have to take a more measured approach to how we’re looking at things and see how the next few days play out,” Hazen said, via the Arizona Republic.

“We’re going to have a lot of conversations around a lot of different things, but I’m not sure how aggressive we’re going to be on the buy side.”

The Diamondbacks are currently still just two games out of the final wildcard spot in the National League.

Choo on the move?

Texas Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo said he's used to hearing his name in trade rumours ahead of the deadline every year, but this year feels a little different.

“Every year, it’s been, ‘Trade Choo, trade Choo,’ but this year I have a very strong feeling,” Choo said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“I hope not. I want to finish the season here. My wife, I told her, ‘I might be traded.’ She was worried about what team. I don’t know. She’s worried about one month separated. She can’t travel because of the coronavirus. She’s worried about it. I’ve seen it in her face.”

In 22 games for the Rangers this season, the 37-year-old is hitting .216/.306/.365 with three home runs and 10 RBIs.