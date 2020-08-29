The Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for Monday at 4pm ET and with 16 teams making the playoffs this season, there are lots of buyers in the market. Follow along with TSN.ca's MLB Trade Rumours Blog.

Jays looking at Simmons

The Toronto Blue Jays have checked in on the availability of Los Angeles Angels infielder Andrelton Simmons, according to a report by Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Source: #BlueJays have checked with #Angels on Andrelton Simmons, who is a free agent after this year. Toronto needs short-term help on infield with Bo Bichette on IL. Simmons, who doesn’t have a no-trade clause, is a highly respected veteran in @MLB. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 29, 2020

The 30-year-old has appeared in nine games this season for the Angels and has a .257 average with a .297 on base percentage. Simmons is best known for his glove, he is a four-time Gold Glove winner, capturing the award in 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018.

Simmons will be a free agent at the end of the season.

In the report, Morosi also points out that Angels' Jason Castro (C), Brian Goodwin (OF) and Dylan Bundy (P) are also fits for the Jays, who currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the American League.

White Sox looking for arms

The Chicago White Sox are looking to add pitching ahead of Monday's deadline and according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, they have talked about two in particular, Lance Lynn of the Texas Rangers and Robbie Ray of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

White Sox have talked about Lance Lynn and Robbie Ray. Lynn obviously has high price tag. Expect them to add pitching. South Siders tied for 1st and going for it. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 29, 2020

The White Sox are currently tied for first in the American League Central with both Cleveland and the Minnesota Twins as they try to grab one of the eight playoff spots available this season.

High price tag on Clevinger

Cleveland is listening to offers on Mike Clevinger, but the price is expected to be high, according to a report by Robert Murray.

The 29-year-old was demoted by Cleveland earlier in the season for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

Clevinger has a 1-1 record with a 3.18 ERA in 22.2 innings this season.

Braves, White Sox in on Bundy

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy is one of the hottest names on the trade market and Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that both the Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox have shown interest in

Bundy has a 3-2 record with a 2.58 ERA this season for the Angels. Once a highly touted prospect, Bundy was selected with the fourth overall pick of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. He is in his first season as a member of the Angels.