The Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for Monday at 4pm ET and with 16 teams making the playoffs this season, there are lots of buyers in the market. Follow along with TSN.ca's MLB Trade Rumours Blog.

Jays not done?

Following the additions of Dan Vogelbach and Taijuan Walker, the Toronto Blue Jays might have more moves up their sleeve.

According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the Jays are "actively engaged" with the Texas Rangers on left-hander Mike Minor.

Sources telling me Toronto is actively engaged with Rangers on Mike Minor. ... Also, Rangers trying somewhat aggressively to do a money swap deal with any interested parties on Odor. Obviously, a ton of complications to that. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) August 31, 2020

Minor has struggled this season (5.60 ERA) but was an All-Star last year with a 3.59 ERA in over 200 innings.

But that isn't the only big-name pitcher Toronto could be looking at. In fact, they might be aiming much higher.

According to The MLB Network's Jon Heyman and Robert Murray of The Athletic, Mike Clevinger is a "possibility" for the Blue Jays.

The Jays have indeed been in on Mike Clevinger. Uncertain if they are the mystery team w/the alleged high bid but they have the interest and pieces. And @ByRobertMurray who 1st speculated them as possibility mentioned the strong front office link there. Minor also on their radar — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 31, 2020

"Uncertain if they are the mystery team with the alleged high bid but they have the interest and pieces," tweeted Heyman.

Clevinger has pitched well this season with a 3.18 ERA in four starts but fell out of favour with his team after leaving the team hotel on the road and lying about it afterwards. He and teammate Zach Plesac were placed on the restricted list and eventually sent to the alternate training site. The 29-year-old made his return to the mound earlier this week, pitching six strong innings in a win over the Minnesota Twins.

Clevinger had spent the previous five seasons in Cleveland and sports a career ERA of 3.20.

Yankees eyeing Marte?

The New York Yankees have checked in on outfielder Starling Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks as they continue to deal with injuries according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Yankees have checked in on Starling Marte as they suddenly have half their outfield out. A potential deal could be expanded to include a pitcher as well, as the Dbacks have Robbie Ray, Archie Bradley and otters. @Joelsherman1 1st connected Marte to Yanks — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 31, 2020

Heyman adds that a potential deal could be expanded to include a pitcher as well as the D-Backs have Robbie Ray and Archie Bradley, among others, who have been mentioned in trade talk.

Padres looking at another catcher?

The Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres are discussing a deal for catcher Austin Nola according to multiple reports.

Nola has spent the last two seasons with the Mariners and is hitting .306 with five home runs and an OPS of .903 in 29 games so far this season.

Just hours earlier, San Diego acquired catcher Jason Castro from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for right-handed pitcher Gerardo Reyes.

Josh Hader on the move?

MLB executives believe that Milawaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader could be traded, according to a report by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

There’s a growing sentiment among executives that #Brewers All Star closer Josh Hader could be traded. The pricetag is high, but it should be, with Hader likely the greatest difference-maker on the trade market. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 30, 2020

The price tag for Hader would be high in the trade market, the 26-year-old has converted all seven of his save opportunities in 2020 and has not allowed a hit in 9.2 innings.

The two-time all-star has 56 career saves and an 11-9 record in 161 appearances.

Rangers taking calls on Lynn, Gallo

The Texas Rangers are discussing pitcher Lance Lynn and outfielder Joey Gallo in potential trades, according to a report by Jeff Passan from ESPN.

In addition to Lance Lynn, the Texas Rangers have been discussing outfielder Joey Gallo in potential trades, sources tell ESPN. The price on both is high, and it's why one GM said "the Rangers hold the keys to the deadline." If they do sell, it's impact guys in pennant races. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 30, 2020

Lynn has a 4-1 record with a 1.93 ERA this season for the Rangers in eight starts. Gallo has seven homers and 18 RBIs and a .188 average in 30 games this season.