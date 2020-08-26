SC Backstory: Bauer making more waves off the field than on

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for Monday at 4pm ET and with 16 teams making the playoffs this season, there are lots of buyers in the market. Follow along with TSN.ca's MLB Trade Rumours Blog.

Dependable starter on the market?

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting the Texas Rangers are entertaining trade offers for starting pitcher Lance Lynn. Lynn is second in the AL with a 1.59 earned run average and sports a 4-0 record through seven starts this season. The 33-year-old is also under contract for $8 million.

"If not for the financial uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rangers might be talking about an extension for right-hander Lance Lynn, 33," Rosenthal wrote. "Instead, they are entertaining trade offers for Lynn."

Lynn, who has thrown 100 or more pitches in 31 straight appearances per Rosenthal, has a career 3.52 ERA in nine seasons. The Rangers are currently 3.5 games out of the final wildcard playoff spot with an 11-18 record.

Deadline decisions

The New York Mets face two deadlines on Monday. Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, not only is Monday MLB's trade deadline, it is also the deadline for final bids for the franchise. Rosenthal explored the Mets options at the deadline, from using the money created by Marcus Stroman and Yoenis Cespedes opting out of the season, to sitting tight and not taking on any more payroll ahead of an ownership change.

Rosenthal added Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen might look to strengthen his roster for a playoff push in an effort to impress the new owners, whoever they end up being, and keep his job. The opt-outs of Stroman and Cespedes saved the Mets $6.5 million in both the cash and luxury-tax payrolls, per Rosenthal.

The Mets are currently 1.5 games out of the final wildcard playoff spot with a 12-16 record.

Closer for sale

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the Milwaukee Brewers are listening to offers on left-handed closer Josh Hader, but added a trade is unlikely because the asking price is too high.

Hader is having another outstanding season for the Brewers, with seven saves and a 0.00 ERA in nine appearances. The Brewers meanwhile, are just 0.5 games out of the final wildcard playoff spot in the National League with a 13-15 record.

Yankees search for pitching

One day after is was reported the New York Yankees were interested in the Seattle Mariners' Taijuan Walker, there is news of them tracking another pitcher.

SNY Network's Andy Martino reported the Yankees have called the San Francisco Giants about right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman. In his first season with the Giants this year, the 29-year-old Gausman is 1-1 with a 4.65 ERA in six appearances with five starts.

The Yankees currently hold the second AL East playoff spot with a 16-9 record.

Going shopping in the AL East

The Yankees aren't the only team looking to add talent for a playoff run in the AL East. ESPN's Buster Olney reported the Tampa Bay Rays are being very aggressive in trade conversations ahead of the trade deadline.

Other teams say the Rays are being very aggressive in conversations, six days away from the trade deadline. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) August 25, 2020

The Rays currently lead the AL East with a 20-11 record.

Another reliever available

MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman reported Kansas City Royals reliever Trevor Rosenthal is drawing a lot of interest ahead of the trade deadline.

Trevor Rosenthal drawing a lot of trade interest. No surprise there #royals — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 26, 2020

Rosenthal, 30, has seven saves and a 1.46 ERA in 13 appearances for the Royals this season, his first in Kansas City. The Royals are three games out of a playoff spot in the American League with a 12-18 record.