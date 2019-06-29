Welcome to TSN.ca's NBA Rumours Blog as the Association gears up for free agency. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard have discussed scenarios that could include a future together.

Bombshell scenario

Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant are the top two free agents in this year's class and rumours have swirled for months about where they might be going.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, they could end up in the same place.

"Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard have been discussing free agent scenarios that could include a future with them playing together. For now, there are two clear possibilities for them to sign into the same franchise: Clippers and Knicks," Wojnarowski tweeted.

While both players are planning meetings with several teams, Wojnarowski and Shelburne note that only the Knicks and Clippers have the financial flexibility at the moment. The Brooklyn Nets could also house both but a more likely scenario would be Durant joining Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, who has been heavily linked to the Nets in recent weeks, Wojnarowski and Shelburne add.

Leonard is expected to meet with the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Knicks and Toronto Raptors upon the opening of free agency, while Durant is expected to talk to the Knicks, Clippers, Warriors and Nets.

The news comes on the heels of Marc Stein's report from earlier on Saturday that said the Lakers believe they are the team to beat in the Kawhi sweepstakes.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Warriors general manager Bob Myers is travelling to New York this weekend to meet with Durant.

Just a matter of pen to paper?

It looks more and more like Klay Thompson is going back to Golden State.

According to Charania, the Warriors and Thompson plan to reach an agreement on a five-year, $190 max contract.

The Warriors are sending a front-office contingent to Los Angeles to visit with Thompson within the next day.

The sharpshooter is expected to miss all or most of next season after tearing his ACL in the NBA Finals.

Rozier, Knicks sharing interest?

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the New York Knicks are considering adding point guard Terry Rozier should be become an unrestricted free agent.

Berman adds the Knicks and Rozier have "mutual interest" in a short-term one or two-year deal.

The Knicks' interest in Rozier has picked up ever since reports emerged that the Boston Celtics seem to be the frontrunners to land Kemba Walker and thus would likely renounce the rights to Rozier, who is currently a restricted free agent. Berman writes the Knicks would prefer Walker but would pivot to Rozier if Walker ends up in Boston.

Warriors, Livingston move back contract guarantee date

The Golden State Warriors and guard Shaun Livingston have agreed to move back the guarantee date on his $7.7 million contract for next season to July 10 according to Wojnarowski.

There had originally been a June 30 date for the Warriors to either fully guarantee his contract or waive him with a $2 million payout.

This presumably gives the Warriors added flexibility to maneuver in the free agent market and doesn't rule out a return to Golden State for Livingston, who has played there since 2014.

Bulls eyeing Kanter?

Enes Kanter was struggling to find playing time last year with the Knicks but upped his stock after he was bought out and landed with the Portland Trail Blazers late in the season.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Chicago Bulls are among the teams interested in Kanter.

In 67 combined regular season games last year, Kanter averaged 13.7 points per game to go along with 9.8 rebounds.