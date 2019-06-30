Welcome to TSN.ca's NBA Rumours Blog as the Association gears up for free agency. According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Jimmy Butler is expected to tell Miami officials that he wishes to play for the Heat. Butler split last season between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers.

Butler headed to Miami

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Jimmy Butler is expected to tell Miami officials that he wishes to play for the Heat. Butler split last season between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers.

Lillard to sign four-year max to stay in Portland

Shams Charnania of The Athletic reports that Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is working toward a four-year $196 million super max contract extension with the team. Lillard helped guide the team to the Western Conference Finals.

Middleton to stay in Milwaukee

New York Times reporter Marc Stein reports that Khris Middleton is expected to stay in Milwaukee and could sign a 'monster' five-year extension as soon as Sunday.

Valanciunas to stay in Memphis

According to Adrian Wojarowski of ESPN, Jonas Valanciunas is expected to commit to a three-year $45 million contract to return to the Memphis Grizzlies. The centre joined Memphis along with C.J. Miles and Delon Wright in a trade from Toronto that saw Marc Gasol head to the Raptors.



Powell and Porzingis extensions in Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks intend to present a three-year, $33 million contract extension to Dwight Powell when free agency opens up at 6 p.m. ET, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The contract would take effect at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Stein reports that the team will finalize a five-year $158 million deal with Kristaps Porzingis.

Rubio to Indiana?

Marc Stein of the New York Times suspects a "virtual done deal' between Ricky Rubio and Indiana Pacers will be finalized at the opening of free agency .

Mirotic to Europe

The Utah Jazz were poised to sign Mirotic fot a three-year $45 million deal but he has opted to move back to Europe. Jazz expected to target Indiana's Bojan Bogdanovic according to Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Melli to the Pelicans

EuroLeague power forward Nicolo Melli is finalizing a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN'a Adrian Wojnarowski. The 28-year-old was the top scorer in the EuroLeague Finals last season with Fenerbahce.

Kings trying to land Horford

The Sacramento Bee reports that the Kings will make a massive offer to Al Horford. Sam Amick of The Athletic reports that a source suggests that the team is under the impression that Horford is likely headed elsewhere. Amick believes the 76ers are one of the teams pursuing Horford.The Kings are also pursuing Dewayne Dedmon and Houston's Clint Capela.