Welcome to TSN.ca's NBA Rumours Blog as the Assocation gears up for free agency. Today, Kevin Durant has reportedly declined his player option with the Golden State Warriors and will become an unrestricted free agent.

Durant declines option

Had this happened prior to Kevin Durant tearing his Achilles during the NBA Finals, nobody would have batted an eye, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has declined his $31.5 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent.

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has declined his $31.5M player option and will become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell ESPN. Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman are in New York, evaluating free agency options. So far, process has stayed private. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2019

Why some might consider this a surprise now is because Durant will miss a vast majority, if not all, of next season and the thinking of some is that the 30-year-old Washington, DC native would take the security of the one year remaining and embark on free agency again next summer. The move signals that Durant and his representation believe that, despite the injury, suitors will be undeterred in wanting the services of the 2014 NBA MVP.

While Durant has been heavily tipped to re-sign with the Warriors, the 10-time All-Star has also been attached to the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks in recent days.

A sign-and-trade for Durant is most likely out of the question.

No Horford in NOLA?

On Monday, Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher reported that the New Orleans Pelicans could quietly be a potential destination for impending free agent Al Horford of the Boston Celtics.

Widely praised for his leadership, the 33-year-old Horford would be an ideal mentor for the incoming Zion Williamson to assist his transition to the pro game, but Marc Stein doesn't believe that Horford is headed to the Big Easy.

Sad news, @BillSimmons. I've been strongly advised, in the wake of our pod, that New Orleans is NOT the stealth suitor in the Al Horford Sweepstakes. Our search for Horford's destination continues ... — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 26, 2019

The New York Time scribe tweeted on Monday that the rumoured mystery suitor for the five-time All-Star is not, in fact, the Pelicans.

Horford is widely expected to sign a four-year, $112 million deal when free agency opens after opting out of his Celtics contract.

The Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have been attached to Horford ever since word of his opt-out broke.

Boogie on Broadway?

Prior to the NBA Draft Lottery, New York Knicks fans were salivating at the prospects of their own Big 3 of Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving playing for the club this fall.

Since then, however, things have changed significantly. The Knicks failed to win the lottery and pick first in last week's draft (instead taking Williamson's Duke teammate RJ Barrett at three), Durant tore his Achilles and Irving appears to be set for a move across the bridge with the Brooklyn Nets.

Still, the Knicks remain undaunted when it comes to their attempts to land lucrative free agents.

In a feature on the Knicks' management team for the Undefeated, Marc J. Spears went on a deep dive into who the Knicks might be targeting with their two max deal slots.

While the team still hopes for the big fish of Irving, Durant, Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors and the Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker, they've also identified secondary targets including the Morris twins and Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins.

"We are going to have the opportunity to meet with the guys we want to meet with," Knicks GM Steve Mills told Spears.

Cousins, 28, is coming off of a one-year deal with the Dubs signed last summer after tearing his Achilles in January of 2018 as a member of the Pelicans.

He appeared in 30 games for the team this season, averaging 16.3 points on .480 shooting, 8.2 boards and 3.6 assists in 25.7 minutes a night.

Cousins tore a quadriceps muscle in Game 2 of the team's first-round series against the Clippers, but returned to play in all six of the team's NBA Finals games against the Raptors.

Bulls cut ties with Asik

Omer Asik's NBA career could be over, but his Chicago Bulls tenure most certainly is.

The NBA has removed Omer Asik's deal from the Chicago Bulls' salary books via career-ending injury/illness, freeing up an additional $3M in space, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Chicago now has upwards of $23M in salary space for free agency. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2019

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the NBA has removed the 32-year-old forward's deal from their books due to career-ending injury. The move will free up $3 million in space and give them $23 million of available cap room.

A native of Bursa, Turkey, Asik did not play at all last season due to complications from Crohn's Disease. His contract was traded to the Bulls from the Pelicans at the 2018 trade deadline as part of the deal for Nikola Mirotic.

Asik spent eight seasons in the NBA with the Bulls, Houston Rockets and Pelicans.