Who will be the major players of the NBA trade deadline?

Welcome to TSN.ca's NBA trade deadline blog. Keep abreast of the latest news and rumours leading up to the 3pm et/12pm pt deadline.

1:05pm - WIGGINS TO WARRIORS; D-LO TO T-WOLVES

The long rumoured deal has come to pass.

Woj reports that the Minnesota Timberwolves have traded Andrew Wiggins, a protected 2021 first and a 2022 second to the Golden State Warriors for D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman.

Golden State has agreed to trade D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota for a deal that includes Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Warriors will send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Timberwolves too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

More to come.

12:42pm - Clippers preparing for something bigger?

Might the Los Angeles Clippers have something in mind?

Clippers are trading G Derrick Walton Jr., to the Atlanta Hawks for cash, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Woj reports the team is sending guard Derrick Walton Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks for cash.

In his second year out of Michigan, Walton has been sparsely used by the Clippers this season, averaging just 9.7 minutes a night.

11:48am - Crowder, Hill head to Heat; Waiters joins Grizz

Veteran forward Jae Crowder will be headed to South Beach as part of the Andre Iguodala trade, reports Shams.

Memphis has traded forward Jae Crowder to Miami as part of Andre Iguodala deal, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

The 29-year-old Crowder is in his ninth season and first with the Grizzlies with whom he's started all 45 games for this season.

Memphis has also sent Solomon Hill to Miami, league source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/z8lUOEDRmC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

Solomon Hill will also join Iguodala and Crowder in Miami.

Miami has traded Dion Waiters to Memphis, league source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

The deal also means that the Dion Waiters era in Miami is over and, as of right now, the trade remains between the two teams without the Thunder's involvement.

Miami has agreed to trade Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson to Memphis for Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder, league sources tell ESPN. No picks in the deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

So here is the full deal: Winslow, Waiters and James Johnson to the Grizzlies with Iguodala, Hill and Crowder headed to Miami.

11:12am - What will Tristan Thompson cost?

Tristan Thompson brings veteran playoff experience for a team looking for frontcourt help, but what do the Cleveland Cavaliers want for the 28-year-old Toronto native?

#Cavs seeking a first-round pick for Tristan Thompson. Not sure that's doable. They do have expiring contracts (Dellavedova, Knight) that are appealing. Moving Love's contract super tough without multiple teams. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) February 6, 2020

The AP's Tom Withers says that Koby Altman is looking for at least a first-round pick for Thompson, but there's no guarantee right now that anybody is willing to meet that price as 3pm get closer.

Thompson is one of a number of expiring contracts that the mroibund Cavs have on offer right now, with Brandon Knight and Matt Dellavedova also in the group.

10:56am - Pistons standing pat?

The Detroit Pistons are 15 games under .500 and currently sit four games behind the Orlando Magic for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Right now, the postseason appears to be a pipe dream, so that will obviously affect the thinking of Ed Stefanski heading into 3pm, but right now, they don't appear to be close to divesting themselves of any of their assets.

As @ChrisBHaynes reported, Andre Drummond is likely to remain a Piston, and it's looking similar for Derrick Rose and maybe Markieff Morris too. Detroit has set an asking price and isn't really moving off it. A lot can change in a few hours, but right now Pistons holding pat. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 6, 2020

Yahoo!'s Chris Haynes and Keith Smith both report that nobody has met the asking price for Andre Drummond and Derrick Rose and the Pistons don't appear to be budging.

The team that had most highly sought after Drummond - the Atlanta Hawks - are out of the running with the acquisition of Dewayne Dedmon from the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

The pair also reports that Markieff Morris is also unlikely to be dealt at this point.

10:25am - Rest easy, Raptors fans?

After the full-blown panic among Toronto Raptors fans about the potential of the New York Knicks luring away Masai Ujiri (and maybe even Bobby Webster) to run their basketball operations, it might be time to take a step back.

Reporting with @RamonaShelburne: CAA player agent Leon Rose has emerged as a top target to run the New York Knicks basketball operations, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne report that CAA agent Leon Rose has emerged as a new target for James Dolan, perhaps following in the footsteps of the Los Angeles Lakers (Rob Pelinka) and New York Mets (Brodie Van Wagenen) in hiring an agent to run operations.

Woj's former protege, Shams Charania of The Athletic, reports the deal to hire Rose is almost done.

Knicks and player agent Leon Rose of CAA are nearing deal to make him new head of basketball ops., league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

Among those represented by Rose include Chris Paul, Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid.

Regardless of what happens with the Knicks, it's important to remember that Ujiri's contract with the Raptors is up after next season.

10:20am - Heat working on Gallinari

Here's where we are when it comes to Danilo Gallinari and the Heat.

Miami and reps for OKC’s Danilo Gallinari were working on a contract extension overnight to help finalize three-team trade, league sources tell ESPN. The challenge: Miami’s desire to preserve cap space for 2021. He can become a free agent this summer. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the deal for the veteran sharpshooter would be a reworking of the original deal with the Grizzlies for Iguodala, looping in the Thunder to make it a three-way.

With Gallinari on an expiring deal, the sticking point is an extension for the 31-year-old Italian that won't compromise the cap space the Heat want for the 2021 free agent class that could be one of the deepest in recent memory with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, LeBron James and Victor Oladipo headed to the open market.

The feeling is, though, that something will get done.