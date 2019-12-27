As we count down to 2020, TSN.ca looks back over some of the most interesting stories of 2019. They won't necessarily be the best of the year, per se, but memorable games, moments and events that are worthy of reflection.

On Friday, it's 2019 in the NFL.

The emergence of Lamar Jackson

Upon entering the NFL in 2018, Lamar Jackson had his fair share of haters, and that number seemingly increased after his rookie season with the Baltimore Ravens. Flash forward to December 2019, however, and Jackson, who seems extremely likely to capture the NFL’s MVP award, has managed to silence the masses.

So how did the 22-year-old Jackson get to the cusp of being one of the youngest players ever to capture league MVP honours? Obviously, the explosive dual threat pivot deserves the overwhelming share of credit for how well he’s played, but his head coach, John Harbaugh, the rest of the Ravens coaching staff and front offence deserve some praise, too.

The Ravens officially handed the No. 1 QB job to Jackson over longtime star Joe Flacco in December of 2018, and the quarterback led the team to relative success, capturing an NFC North division crown and a playoff berth. But still, at that point in time, it begged wondering how much of Baltimore’s offence was truly geared towards Jackson instead versus how much carryover there was from Flacco’s tenure.

In 2019, there’s no disputing that the Ravens are all in on Jackson. The team parted with Flacco ahead of the season, and prompted Greg Roman, who previously served as Baltimore’s assistant head coach and tight ends coach, to offensive coordinator. Jackson has thrived under Roman and not surprisingly so, as he’s recently had similar success in the past with Colin Kaepernick and Tyrod Taylor, quarterbacks with similar skill sets. To ease Jackson’s load, the front office brought in two-time Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram, who has run wild for the Ravens all season.

Of course, all these additions surrounding him would have been meaningless if Jackson didn’t do his part. And, boy, has he ever done that and then some. In his rookie season, it appeared clear that the quarterback needed to improve as a passer, and he has considerably in his second season. Jackson has become a touchdown pass machine and has shown a much greater willingness to stay inside the pocket and deliver passes to his receivers.

Jackson still runs, however, and better than anyone currently playing in the NFL. And after breaking the single-season rushing record for a quarterback in Week 15, Jackson has already made a strong case to be recognized as the best rushing pivot ever. And whether he elects to run or throw, Jackson and the Ravens seem poised to continue dominating like they have all season long. As such, don’t be surprised if the young star’s terrific second-year run continues and he propels the Ravens into the Super Bowl. - Tristan Garnett

Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph lose control

The most iconic moment of the NFL’s 100th year may also prove to be its most infamous.

Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett stole headlines across North America for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with his own helmet in the dying seconds of the Browns’ 21-7 win in Week 11.

The play began with 14 seconds left on the clock and the Steelers facing a third-and-29 from their own 17-yard line after consecutive sacks. Rudolph lined up in the shotgun and threw a screen pass to his left just ahead Garrett of reaching him. As Steelers running back Terrell Edmunds carried the ball towards the sideline, a brawl was being sparked 10 yards back of the line of scrimmage.

After Rudolph released the ball, Garrett dragged the Steelers quarterback to the ground. Rudolph then appeared to try to rip Garrett’s helmet off, leading the 272-pound lineman to get back up and attempt pull Rudolph back to his feet by the facemask. While being restrained by Steelers guard David DeCastro, Garrett managed to pull Rudolph’s helmet off his head.

The enraged Steelers quarterback then chased after Garrett, who was still engaged with DeCastro, grabbing a hold of Garrett’s left side.

And that’s when it happened.

With the helmet clutched in his right hand, Garrett raised his right arm and swung it over at the head of Rudolph, hitting the quarterback in the forehead with the bottom of the opening of his own helmet.

Chaos ensued.

Rudolph, who was surprisingly uninjured on the play, threw his hands up towards the referees looking for flag and was then knocked to the ground from behind by Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi.

Garrett was taken to the ground by DeCastro as fellow Steelers lineman Maurkice Pouncey threw punches at his head. Once on the ground, Pouncey, who later said he “blacked out in the moment,” threw more punches and a kick at the helmet of Garrett.

Then, it was over. The referees managed to keep the two sidelines apart and ejected Garrett, Pouncey and Ogunjobi from the game.

The score no longer mattered and the national focus was now on Garrett, a former No. 1 overall pick whose career was suddenly defined by one single action.

“I lost my cool and I regret it,” Garrett said post-game. “It’s going to come back to hurt our team. The guys who jumped into the scrum, I appreciate my team having my back, but it never should have gotten to that point.

“It’s on me.”

“I thought it was pretty cowardly and bush league,” Rudolph told reporters in his post-game availability. “I’m not going to back down from any bully. I felt like I had a bone to pick with him. I appreciate the line always having my back, but I was angry.”

The NFL responded by handing Garrett an indefinite suspension, with a minimum of the Browns’ remaining six remaining games – the longest suspension in the league’s history for a single on-field action. Pouncey was given a three-game ban, while Ogunjobi was suspended for one.

Rudolph, who was fined $50,000 for his role in all of it, was benched in the Steelers next game after struggling against the then-winless Cincinnati Bengals.

When the teams met for their much-talked-about rematch in Week 13, Rudolph didn’t see a snap as the team’s combined for just one 15-yard penalty.

It’s unclear whether Garrett, who has emerged as one of the NFL’s best defensive lineman since making his debut in 2017, will be on the field for Week 1 of the 2020 season as the NFL continues to weigh his final suspension total.

As for Rudolph, his future remains the murkier of the two and Garrett’s helmet swing may prove to be the most memorable moment of his career. - Mike Hetherington

The madness of Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown began 2019 as a disgruntled member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He ends the year as a free-agent wide receiver with a burgeoning music career and a workout with the Super Bowl-contending New Orleans Saints. How he got there was a trip, and one of the strangest stories to come out of the National Football League in quite some time.

The writing was on the wall when it came to Brown’s Steelers future by the end of the 2018 season. With the team still alive in the AFC North race ahead of a Week 17 date with the Cincinnati Bengals, Brown got into an argument with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during a Wednesday walkthrough in which he threw a ball at his long-time QB.

Justice was swift, with head coach Mike Tomlin choosing to bench Brown under the cover of some kind of mysterious injury. The Steelers would win the game 16-13, but the Baltimore Ravens’ victory over the Cleveland Browns meant that Pittsburgh would miss the postseason for the first time in four seasons.

The Steelers ended Brown’s tenure with the team in early March with a trade to the Buffalo Bills...or not. Word trickled in late on March 10 that the Bills had agreed to a trade for the four-time First Team All-Pro, but Brown was quick to deny it in the early hours of the morning. The Bills were forced to release a statement the next day indicating there was no trade. There very likely might have been a trade agreed to, but Brown wasn’t about to report to a then-moribund Bills team.

Brown finally got his wish days later with a trade to the Oakland Raiders. Showing their commitment to the 31-year-old wideout, the team ripped up the remaining three years on his deal signed with the Steelers and inked him to a new three-year, $50.13 million pact with just over $30 million in guaranteed money. Believe it or not, this would not have a happy ending.

The problems between Brown and the Raiders began with an issue that wasn’t even team-related. The NFL issued an edict to phase out helmet models that were no longer up to modern safety standards. The helmets of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady were part of this cull and the two quarterbacks were forced to find new models. Sure enough, Brown’s helmet was also deemed unsafe, but he wouldn’t relinquish his without a fight – a ridiculous, protracted fight.

“The helmet is the most important piece of equipment, and he’s had the same one every single snap he’s played in his football career,” Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explained. “It is a major issue for him.”

Claiming to be willing to take a $600,000-plus hit from the league each week by playing in the helmet, threatening to retire and filing a pair of grievances, Brown was finally able to settle his dispute with the NFL and move on. This would have been enough to cap a completely ridiculous off-season for Brown, but this is Antonio Brown we’re talking about and the madness was far from over.

As Raiders training camp opened, Brown was unable to take the field, placed on the non-football injury list. Why? The soles of his feet were frostbitten during a cryptotherapy treatment gone wrong in France. I’ll repeat that: The soles of his feet were frostbitten during a cryptotherapy treatment gone wrong in France. While this sounds like some kind of Mad Libs nonsense, Brown posted a picture of his mangled feet on Instagram – which will not be posted here because no one wants to see that again – to prove the damage.

The craziness seemed to abate as the Raiders got closer to their season opener with the Denver Broncos, but like unwelcome in-laws at Christmas, it came back with a vengeance in early September.

At a midweek practice, Brown and Raiders general manager Mike Mayock got into an altercation that almost became physical when Brown threatened to hit his GM in the face and then wildly punted a ball into the field, telling Mayock to fine him for that. Head coach Jon Gruden quickly went into damage-control mode, playing down the incident and insisting that the team would not be suspending Brown. Brown would be suiting up for the Raiders against the Broncos, Gruden avowed.

Later that night, Brown posted a two-minute phone conversation he had with Gruden to YouTube in which his coach expressed how much he and the rest of the team wanted him to be a Raider, but asked Brown to cut out the detrimental conduct.

“You're not a villain,” Gruden said. “You're just – you're the most misunderstood [expletive] human being in my entire life I've ever met. I mean, I brought you here because you're my favourite guy, I've never seen a guy work harder.”

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that Gruden was fine with Brown posting the seemingly private conversation and the matter was settled between the player and the team and everybody moved on...haha, no. Absolutely not. By the next morning, things got irreparably bad between Brown and the Raiders.

Brown once again used his social media to rail against his team, asking for a release after it was revealed that the Raiders fined Brown more than $200,000 for his conduct. Sick of it all, the Raiders granted his release later that day and voided a vast majority of his $30 million in guarantees. Brown would never suit up for the team in a regular-season game.

When word of the release came down, Twitter was overrun with jokes about how the New England Patriots would swoop in and sign Brown and somehow make it work. Sure enough, the Pats would sign Brown, but, rest assured, they would not make it work.

The Pats announced the signing of Brown on Sept. 7 and he wouldn’t be able to spend even one week with his new team before yet another bombshell dropped. On Sept. 11, a former physical trainer of Brown’s filed a lawsuit against the player in Florida in which she alleged to have been sexually assaulted by Brown on multiple occasions. A lawyer for Brown quickly denied all claims, while the Pats released a statement noting that the claims would be taken seriously and the NFL would investigate. While the lawsuit and investigation remain open, Brown would file a countersuit in late November.

Brown would actually take to the field in Week 2 for the Patriots against the Miami Dolphins and he didn’t appear to have lost a step. Brady and Brown hooked up for 56 yards on four receptions and a touchdown in a 43-0 rout. It appeared that Brady would have his most dangerous weapon since Randy Moss and the Pats’ Super Bowl defence was on in earnest. But the volatility that had been a hallmark of Brown’s 2019 continued and his Pats tenure was a short one.

On Sept. 20, ahead of Week 3, the Patriots released Brown.

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown,” the team said in a tersely worded statement. “We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

That Week 2 game against the Dolphins would be the only time that Brown appeared on an NFL field. On Dec. 27, Brown posted a picture of a waiver form indicating that the Saints were bringing him in for a workout. Even if things go well for Brown with the Saints, the chances of him suiting up for the team remain slim. Because of the ongoing lawsuit and investigation, Brown will undoubtedly remain on the commissioner’s exempt list and unable to play.

As the calendar turns to 2020, the problems that dogged Brown throughout 2019 don’t appear to going away any time soon. - Mike Beauvais

Colin Kaepernick works out

After having last played in the NFL in January of 2017, most people did not expect Colin Kaepernick to ever get another opportunity to play in the league. There had essentially been zero traction towards Kaepernick, who was one of the first NFL players to purposely take a knee during the playing of the U.S. national anthem at games, potentially returning until November of this year when the NFL announced that it would be holding a workout for the former quarterback to showcase his skills to teams around the league.

The NFL believed it was doing Kaepernick a favour by setting up a workout for him, but the parameters around the workout were criticized by the public and even more so by Kaepernick and his representatives. Yet still, the 32-year-old agreed to participate, but on the day of the workout (Nov. 17), he pulled an audible.

Kaepernick’s workout was supposed to take place at the Atlanta Falcons practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. and be led by former NFL coach Hue Jackson, but less than an hour before the workout was set to begin, Kaepernick’s representatives announced that the quarterback would instead be working out at a high school in Riverdale, Ga., which is more than an hour away from Flowery Branch.

Colin Kaepernick’s workout at the Falcons’ training facility at 3 pm is off; his workout now will be at another Atlanta location at 4 pm today.



Here is the official announcement: pic.twitter.com/d9dIfJSbY3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2019

In addition to the venue change, Kaepernick’s representatives also announced that media members would be permitted to attend the workout as well as film the drills Kaepernick went through. The quarterback’s representatives said the NFL did not accept their request to have media members attend and nor would they permit non-NFL film crews to videotape the workout. A liability waiver, which Kaepernick’s representatives describes as “unusual” was also part of his team’s contention.

Ultimately, the former quarterback did hold a workout. The NFL said 25 teams were scheduled to attend before the event was moved; according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, just seven teams – the Lions, Chiefs, Jets, Eagles, 49ers, Titans and Redskins – still went through with attending after the venue change.

A considerable amount of time has now gone by since Kaepernick’s workout, and the quarterback still remains unsigned. While it’s still quite possible that he could get picked up by a team, at this point in time that seems unlikely. Asked about Kaepernick at the NFL’s winter meetings in Irving, Texas, league commissioner Roger Goodell said the following in regards to how Kaepernick’s workout played out:

"This was about creating an opportunity," Goodell said. "We created that opportunity. It was a unique opportunity, an incredible opportunity and he chose not to take it. I understand that. And we've moved on here." - Tristan Garnett