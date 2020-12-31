As we count down to 2020, TSN.ca looks back over some of the most interesting stories of 2019. They won't necessarily be the best of the year, per se, but memorable games, moments and events that are worthy of reflection.

On New Year's Eve, it's a look at the end of Tessa & Scott, the dissolution of the CWHL and the rise of the Toronto Wolfpack.

Tessa & Scott step away

European skaters dominated the Olympic Ice Dance competition from its inception at the 1976 games, until the Canadian pair of Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir became both the first North American and youngest pair to capture the competition in 2010 in Vancouver.

Virtue and Moir brought an end to their competitive skating careers in 2019, leaving the discipline as the most decorated figure skaters in the history of the sport.

"After 22 years, it feels like the right time to step away from the sport," Virtue said in a retirement video the pair posted on social media. "This is so personal and emotional for both of us. We're just so grateful. How lucky are we really that we got to share all of this together and with all of you?"

It’s not hard to see that the pair meant so much more to both their sport and this country than on-ice accomplishments could ever capture, but they collected more than enough of those along the way as well.

“Tessa and Scott have had an extraordinary career as the most decorated figure skaters of all time. Skate Canada has been fortunate to be able to be part of their remarkable career. Their partnership has inspired fans around the world with their skating skills and their passionate performances.” Skate Canada CEO Debra Armstrong said after the pair announced their retirement. “Skate Canada thanks Tessa and Scott for their vast contribution to skating and wish them the very best with their future plans.”

Following their success at the 2010 games, Virtue and Moir would go on to collect two silver medals at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, participating in both the Ice Dance and the newly formed Team Figure Skating competition.

After announcing a hiatus from the sport following those games, the Canadian pair returned to capture the title at the 2017 World Figure Skating Championships, setting themselves up for one more run at Olympic gold.

They were selected to carry the Canadian flag into the opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang and rewarded the country with another pair of gold medals, once again capturing the Ice Dance and Team competitions.

“If it is the end we are extremely pleased with that,” Moir said after capturing the 2018 gold medal.

Their success at the Olympic Games is well noted, but don’t overlook the hardware they collected in other competitions.

World Championships in 2010 and 2012 to go along with the one they captured in their return in 2017. Four Continents titles in 2012, 2017 and 2018 and the Senior Grand Prix in 2016.

The final tally, according to Skate Canada, is 55 international medals with 33 of them being gold.

“Tessa and Scott are the most innovative ice dance team of all time,” Mike Slipchuk, Skate Canada director high performance, said. “Throughout their career they have always pushed the ice dance envelope by bringing different genres to life with technical precision and performance perfection.”

After bringing an end to their competitive careers, Virtue and Moir embarked on the Rock the Rink tour, a cross Canada tour that allowed the pair to say goodbye to their adoring fans one last time.

A chance for Canadians to say thank you to their Olympic heroes. - Ken Rodney

Dissolution of the CWHL leaves an uncertain future for women's professional hockey

On Mar. 24, the Calgary Inferno won the Clarkson Cup as the Canadian Women’s Hockey League champions, their second title in franchise history.

One week later, on Mar. 31, the CWHL board of directors announced the league would discontinue operations effective May 1.

Established in 2007 as a Canadian women’s senior hockey league, the league announced that the 12-year-old league’s business model was economically unsustainable. CWHL chair Lauren Walzak said that league needed more revenue to survive.

The league cited a fragmentation of corporate sponsors between the CWHL and the United-States based NWHL and the financial restraints of the CWHL structure.

Closing its doors set off a player boycott, and the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association was formed as players refused to play in the NWHL, citing an unsustainable structure and the need for one league with support from the NHL.

Some of the game’s biggest names, like Marie-Philip Poulin, Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker and Natalie Spooner, are among the 200-plus players involved with the PWPHA and are sitting out the season in hopes a league with a sustainable economic model will emerge.

The NHL has said it will get involved if there are no other existing women’s hockey leagues. The NWHL is currently still in operations and does a 50 per cent revenue split with the players on all league-wide sponsorship and media deals.

The PWHPA continues to host regional games and showcases while insisting its members “will not play in ANY professional leagues in North America this season until they get the resources that professional hockey demands and deserves.” - Brianne Spiker

The improbable rise of the Wolfpack continues

Since 2007, the National Football League has been holding annual games in London. In 2014, the number of regular-season contests played across the pond increased to five, and over the past six seasons, three or four games have been played in England each year.

With Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan the owner of Championship side and London-based Fulham since 2013, his team has played overseas in seven straight seasons, leading to continual rumours that his end game is to eventually move the Jags to London permanently Whether or not there is any actual merit to that talk, what the NFL is doing with these annual games is fairly obvious – by attempting to cultivate an English fan base, the league is sowing the seeds for a team to ultimately play all of their home games in London.

While the logistics of a team competing in a cross-Atlantic league seem complicated at best, nearly impossible at worst, the NFL would be late to the party. The Toronto Wolfpack have been there and done that for the past three seasons, becoming the first-ever transatlantic sports team upon their 2017 debut in League 1 (the third division) of the Rugby Football League Championship. Winning promotion to the second tier (Championship) in their first season, the Wolfpack reached new heights in 2019 that have set up a momentous 2020 for the squad based out of Toronto’s Lamport Stadium.

The 2018 season ended on a down note for the club, falling in the Million Pound Game to the London Broncos after comfortably finishing atop the regular-season standings. That meant that the team would once against ply their trade in the Championship with their Super League hopes dashed. But the Wolfpack would use that adversity to mow through the Championship in 2019.

The Wolfpack were a juggernaut, dropping only one game all season long and running up an astounding plus-362 point differential. Finishing atop the standings again meant that the team would receive a bye into the semifinals of the playoffs. They would meet Toulouse Olympique – the only team to have beaten the Wolfpack in 2019 – in the semis and defeat them 40-24 to once again earn the chance at promotion to the Super League.

Featherstone Rovers would be the Wolfpack’s opponents at Lamport in front of a record sellout crowd of nearly 10,000 for the Million Pound Game and things started slowly for the home team. The two teams headed into the break with Rovers leading 6-4 and Featherstone resolutely holding off the Wolfpack. But the dam would break in the second half.

The Wolfpack would take 10-6 lead through Blake Wallace in the 57th minute, followed by another try five minutes later from Bodene Thompson to stretch the lead to 10. Joe Mellor would add another in the 70th before a Wallace penalty put everything on ice in the 80th, ensuring a 24-6 win and promotion.

If anybody believed that promotion would be a daunting enterprise for a club only three years old, the Wolfpack would declare its intent in a big way in November with the biggest signing in the Super League’s history.

On Nov. 6, the team announced the signing of All Blacks superstar Sonny Bill Williams, fresh off of a third-place finish at the Rugby World Cup. Williams, 34, signed a two-year deal with the team worth $9 million, a figure that blew away any other offers in the United Kingdom and Australia. The contract comes along with a stake in club ownership. To fully illustrate the magnitude of the signing, Williams’s introductory press conference was held on Nov. 14 at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

Williams is a crosscode player, meaning that he’s competed in both rugby league and rugby union and won titles in both competitions, spending his union career with the likes of Canterbury, Chiefs and Blues and suiting up for Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters in league.

In a Twitter video, Williams said he’s coming to Toronto not for a payday, but to win.

"I'm not coming over [to Toronto] for a holiday," Williams said. "Although, my son might be. I'm coming over to do some work. And God willing, we can have a successful season on and off the field."

With Williams joining the Wolfpack and the team making the jump to the Super League, rugby’s profile in Canada will be at its highest ever in 2020 with the chance to grow even more.

The Wolfpack’s 2020 season will get underway on Feb. 2 when the team takes on the Castleford Tigers in West Yorkshire. - Mike Beauvais