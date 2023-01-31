The European transfer window slams shut at 6:59 PM ET/3:59 PM PT with a host of clubs looking to shore up rosters for the rest of the season. Stay up to date with the latest news and rumours with the TSN.ca Transfer Deadline Blog. Can Chelsea get the Enzo Fernandez transfer over the finish line?

Gallagher unlikely to leave

Jorginho might have headed for the Stamford Bridge exit door, but Conor Gallagher doesn't appear to be following him.

BBC Sport's Alex Howell reports the England midfielder is unlikely to head out on loan even if the Enzo Fernandez deal is completed.

Understand it’s now unlikely for Conor Gallagher to leave Chelsea this window #CFC — Alex Howell (@iamAlexHowell) January 31, 2023

The 22-year-old Gallagher has made 18 appearances for the Blues this season, scoring once. This is Gallagher's first season back at Chelsea after three seasons of loans at Charlton, Swansea City, West Brom and Crystal Palace.

Cucurella learns Jorginho is gone

Apparently nobody tipped off Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella that Jorginho is headed to Arsenal.

Marc Cucurella's reaction when we told him Jorginho was joining Arsenal 😱 pic.twitter.com/9j4zIte2Wx — GOAL (@goal) January 31, 2023

Here's his reaction after learning from the people at GOAL.

Lukic set for Fulham

Sasa Lukic is headed to London.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports the Serbia midfielder has signed for Fulham from Torino.

Lukic, 26, was in his seventh season with the Granata. He made 16 league appearances in 2022-2023, scoring twice.

Spence joins Rennes on loan

England under-21 right-back Djed Spence has joined Rennes on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the remainder of the season as the comings and goings at Spurs continue.

𝗗𝗷𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗲 𝗲𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝗶𝗿 ! ✍️



L’international espoir anglais rejoint le Stade Rennais F.C. jusqu’à la fin de la saison. 🔴⚫️ — Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) January 31, 2023

Spence signed for Spurs in the summer in a £20 million move from Middlesbrough, but has found playing time hard to come by under Antonio Conte. The 22-year-old London native has made just six appearances across all competitions this season.

Rennes currently sits fifth in the Ligue 1 table, six points behind Marseille for the final Champions League spot.

Llorente joins Roma on loan

Leeds United confirmed the loan of Diego Llorente to Roma on Tuesday.

📰 #LUFC wishes Diego Llorente all the best, after the defender completed his loan move to AS Roma — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 31, 2023

The 29-year-old Spain defender was in his third season at Elland Road following a summer 2020 move from Real Sociedad.

This season Llorente has only made eight league appearances for the team.

Sabitzer deal close

It appears Manchester United will get a Marcel Sabitzer loan done in time.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports the player is set to fly in to England to get the deal done.

🚨 Man Utd close agreement to sign Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. 28yo midfielder set to fly in with aim of completing move - straight loan. May be some medical tests but enough info from #FCBayern. Board approval sought & granted @TheAthleticFC #MUFC https://t.co/UUEgEKA6ta — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2023

The urgency for the deal is not only related to Christian Eriksen being sidelined. Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay is also expected out of action for perhaps all of February.

Forest hopeful on Navas deal

Nottingham Forest have not given up hope just yet of landing goalkeeper Keylor Navas on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Athletic's Paul Taylor reports if a deal were to be completed, it will go right down to the wire.

Nottingham Forest's hopes of signing Keylor Navas from PSG have been boosted.



And #NFFC are making a late push for Angelo Gabriel, the highly rated Santos teenager.



Both deals will be logistically challenging. But it is never dull on deadline day...https://t.co/xmkxpifQSa — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) January 31, 2023

The Costa Rica 'keeper, second choice to Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Ligue 1 leaders, is believed to be ready to fly to England for a medical.

'Optimism' that Chelsea can complete Fernandez deal

Is Chelsea finally set to land Enzo Fernandez?

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports there is 'heightened optimism' in Portugal that Chelsea can complete a deal with Benfica for the Argentina midfielder.

🚨 Sources in Portugal tell @TheAthleticFC there’s now heightened optimism agreement can be struck for Enzo Fernandez to join Chelsea. Benfica have granted permission to do medical in Portugal in case deal struck @TheAthleticFC #CFC #SLBenfica #DeadlineDay https://t.co/eoT7TtnwUb — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2023

Ornstein notes that the team has given the World Cup winner permission to go ahead with a medical to speed up a potential transfer.

Earlier in the week, there were reports that the Blues were ready to meet the 21-year-old Fernandez's £105 million release clause.

Ramsey joins Boro on loan

Middlesbrough is set to beef up its midfield as they look to maintain a Championship playoff spot.

The team has signed sign Aston Villa youngster Aaron Ramsey on loan for the remainder of the season.

Welcome to #Boro, @AaronRamseyx 🙌



The Aston Villa youngster joins on loan for the rest of the season ✍️ #UTB — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) January 31, 2023

Ramsey, 20, had been on loan at Norwich City, but the deal was terminated at the beginning of the month in order for the player to recuperate from a knee injury at the parent club.

Ramsey is the younger brother of Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

Boro currently sits third in the table, 12 points back of Sheffield United for the final automatic promotion spot. They are three points clear of Luton Town in seventh, who have two games in hand.

Isco deal with Union collapses

Isco is not headed to Berlin after all.

Union sporting director Oliver Ruhnert says a deal for the former Spain midfielder has collapsed.

🗣 Oliver Ruhnert zum Isco-Transfer. pic.twitter.com/vrQaG0rzUg — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion) January 31, 2023

"We would have liked to have seen Isco with us, but we have our limits," Ruhnert said. :These were exceeded today, contrary to the previous agreement, so the transfer does not take place."

The longtime Real Madrid midfielder has been without a club since his deal with Sevilla was terminated at the end of December by mutual consent.

Isco, 30, won five Champions League titles during his nine seasons at the Bernabeu.

Maguire set to stay at Old Trafford

Harry Maguire does not appear to be the latest in a string of English players looking to rejuvenate their careers with moves to Italy.

Fabrizio Romano reports the Manchester United captain will not be joining Inter on loan.

Despite links with Inter, Harry Maguire will not leave Manchester United. No chance, never been a concrete option in January. ⛔️🔴 #MUFC



Maguire is staying at Manchester Utd at least until end of the season. pic.twitter.com/InS9cma4yj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Maguire, 29, has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez firmly entrenched as manager Erik ten Hag's first-choice pairing in central defence. When Argentina defender Martinez missed time after a late return from the World Cup, ten Hag turned to playing Luke Shaw out of position at centre-back ahead of Maguire. Despite this, ten Hag has made it clear he believes there is a future for the player at the club.

In recent years, the likes of Chris Smalling, Calgary-born England international Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham have all moved to Serie A.

Sabitzer to United?

Manchester United's day began with the news that Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen will be out of action for upwards of three months with an ankle injury incurred during Saturday's 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup. Manager Erik ten Hag conceded that bringing in a new player before the deadline will be difficult, but Fabrizio Romano reports that there could be a solution in the form of Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer.

Marcel Sabitzer has told Manchester United through his agents that he’d be more than happy to join the club and Erik ten Hag’s project. 🔴🇦🇹 #MUFC



Bayern and Man Utd, in contact to discuss terms of the deal with just 9 hours left.



Sabitzer didn’t train today. pic.twitter.com/8FK3oAFkGY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

The 28-year-old Austria midfielder is interested in the move and did not train with his teammates today. Sabitzer has made 15 league appearances this season, scoring once. It's unclear if the move would be a loan or permanent.

Souttar set for Leicester

Leicester City is set to reinforce its backline with Harry Souttar.

CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs reports the Australia defender will join the Foxes from Stoke City pending a medical.

🚨 Harry Souttar to Leicester is done pending a medical.🦊 https://t.co/FtCeCsqLfv — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 31, 2023

The 6-foot-6 Souttar is from Aberdeen, but was eligible to represent the Socceroos through his mother. A product of the Dundee United academy, Souttar joined the Potters in 2016 and has been limited to just seven league matches this season after recovering from an ACL injury.

The 24-year-old Souttar started all of Australia's matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Jorginho crossing London

Jorginho is switching sides in the North London derby.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports Arsenal has sealed a deal for the 31-year-old Italy midfielder from Chelsea, pending a medical.

🚨 Arsenal have agreed deal with Chelsea to sign Jorginho. Worth £12m & personal terms in place on contract to summer 2024 + option to extend by 1yr. Expected at #AFC training ground today to undergo medical + complete #DeadlineDay move @TheAthleticFC #CFC https://t.co/6fK3jlyB8J — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2023

The deal is worth a reported £12 million with the 31-year-old Jorginho signing a new deal through the end of next season that comes with a one-year option.

Signed from Napoli in a £50 million deal in the summer of 2018, Jorginho was a key component to the team's Europa League triumph in 2019 and Champions League victory in 2021.

Born in Brazil, Jorginho moved to Italy at 15 and has been capped 46 times by the Azzurri. Jorginho was a member of the Italy side that won Euro 2020.