10m ago
TSN celebrates Canada Day with some of the country’s most iconic sports performances
From historic victories to award-winning Canadian sports stories to back-to-back-to-back gold medals, Canada’s Sports Leader is highlighting the country’s best this Canada Day.
TSN.ca Staff
From historic victories to award-winning Canadian sports stories to back-to-back-to-back gold medals, Canada’s Sports Leader is highlighting the country’s best this Canada Day. With a schedule that includes figure skating, curling, hockey, golf, tennis, football, soccer, and more, TSN’s jam-packed day of Canadian sports programming has something for every fan across the country, beginning Wednesday, July 1 at 4 a.m. ET on TSN.
Throughout the day, TSN broadcasts a slate of Canadiana sports programming, highlighted by:
- Canada Day documentaries – compelling Canadian stories including the Canadian Screen Award-winning ENGRAVED ON A NATION series and an in-depth look at Terry Fox’s journey with the ESPN 30 for 30: INTO THE WIND
- The best of Team Canada at the IIHF WORLD JUNIORS, featuring Canada’s memorable performances in the 2007, 2008, 2009, 2015, 2018, and 2020 Gold Medal Games
- Eugenie Bouchard and Milos Raonic’s dominating performances at WIMBLEDON in 2014 and 2016, respectively
- Kia Nurse’s first career appearance at the WNBA ALL-STAR GAME in 2019
- Toronto FC capturing the MLS CUP in 2017
- Bianca Andreescu’s historic victory at the 2019 US OPEN
- The decisive third game of the 1987 CANADA CUP FINAL
- Brooke Henderson capturing the 2018 CP WOMEN’S OPEN
- The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ triumph in the 2019 GREY CUP, a staple of the Canadian sports calendar
- The instant-classic Game 6 of the 2019 NBA FINALS, in which the Toronto Raptors lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy as NBA champions