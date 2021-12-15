TORONTO (December 15, 2021) – The future of hockey lives on TSN, as the network gears up for complete coverage of Canada’s favourite holiday hockey tradition, the 2022 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP. Beginning Sunday, Dec. 26 live from Rogers Place in Edmonton and the Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer, Alta., TSN’s signature World Juniors coverage features all 31 tournament games on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, with every Team Canada matchup, culminating with the Gold Medal Game on Wednesday, Jan. 5. TSN’s full broadcast schedule for the World Juniors is available here, with complete French-language coverage of the tournament on RDS.

The puck drops with five pre-competition matchups, beginning with Team Canada vs. Switzerland on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. ET. TSN tees up the tournament as host James Duthie is joined by Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie to lead the 2022 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP: PREVIEW SHOW, airing Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24) at 7 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The special includes news and analysis from TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button, and reporter Mark Masters, alongside TSN’s acclaimed broadcast team of Gord Miller and Ray Ferraro.

