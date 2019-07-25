TORONTO (July 25, 2019) – As the official Canadian broadcast partner of UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, TSN delivers extensive preview and post-fight coverage around one of UFC’s biggest events of the year, UFC® 240: HOLLOWAY VS. EDGAR, hosted at Rogers Place in Edmonton this Saturday, July 27. The complete UFC on TSN broadcast schedule can be found here.

Before Max Holloway defends his featherweight title against former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in the main event, TSN prepares fans for UFC® 240 with a knockout lineup of preview coverage, including:

Encore broadcasts of some of Holloway and Edgar's greatest fights, including Holloway's most recent title defense in Toronto at UFC® 231, airing Thursday, July 25 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN4

The COUNTDOWN TO UFC® 240 special, airing Thursday, July 25 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN4

The UFC® 240 PRE-SHOW, airing Saturday, July 27 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN5

Complete coverage of the UFC® 240 PRELIMS, airing Saturday, July 27 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN5

Ahead of the highly anticipated event, SPORTSCENTRE and TSN.ca deliver comprehensive fight analysis and coverage of UFC’s media day, open workouts, and weigh-ins, as well as an essay from TSN’s MMA analyst Robin Black exploring the risks and rewards facing Canada’s Felicia Spencer as she takes on the formidable Cris Cyborg. Black is in the SPORTSCENTRE studio to deliver post-fight analysis immediately following the event.

This week, TSN’s UFC reporter Aaron Bronsteter delivers one-on-one interviews with Cyborg, Holloway, and Dana White, as well as post-fight interviews from backstage following UFC® 240.

In December 2018, TSN, RDS, and UFC® announced a multi-year agreement that sees Canada’s leading sports networks continue to serve as the broadcast partners of UFC in Canada. The agreement includes extensive broadcast and digital rights, with TSN and RDS being the home of UFC Fight Night main cards and late preliminaries, as well as preliminary fights ahead of UFC’s 12 pay-per-view events, and DANA WHITE’S CONTENDER SERIES, focused on finding the next generation of UFC talent.