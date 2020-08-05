TORONTO (August 5, 2020) – Golf’s first major of the 2020 season tees off this Thursday, Aug. 6 on TSN, as Canada’s Sports Leader is home to more than 100 hours of live coverage of the 2020 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP. Beginning with the first round on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. ET and airing through Sunday, August 9 from TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, TSN delivers live broadcast coverage as well as featured groups on each day of the tournament. Bonus coverage of featured holes and featured groups are also available for TSN and TSN Direct subscribers on TSN.ca and the TSN app. The complete PGA CHAMPIONSHIP broadcast schedule is available at TSN.ca.

Headlined by a deep international field of players competing for the coveted Wanamaker Trophy, the 2020 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP includes former tournament champions Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, and Tiger Woods; current world #1-ranked player Jon Rahm; and Canadian players Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, and Nick Taylor.

TSN golf analyst Bob Weeks covers all of the key tournament news and storylines with daily features and updates for SPORTSCENTRE and TSN.ca, including what golf’s first major will look like without fans in attendance. Weeks also delivers an essay on Koepka, who is vying to become the first player in almost a century to win the PGA CHAMPIONSHIP in three consecutive years; extensive coverage of the four Canadians featured in the tournament; and Top 10 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP shots and moments.