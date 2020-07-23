Buckle up, bull riding fans! The PBR Canada Monster Energy Tour resumes competition this month, marking the first fan-attended major league sporting event in the country since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The return of professional bull riding in Canada features back-to-back events from ENMAX Centre in Lethbridge, Alta., with fans experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime, in-person drive-in experience for the event. TSN delivers exclusive broadcast coverage of the PBR Cooper Tires Invitational on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN2, and the PBR Built Ford Tough Invitational airing Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on TSN2.

Throughout both events, all riders will be competing for a cash purse, in addition to crucial points toward both the Canadian national and world standings.

The PBR Canada Monster Energy Tour regularly features Canada’s best riders alongside some of the league’s top international athletes, squaring off against the most challenging bucking bulls from across the country.