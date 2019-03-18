TORONTO – It’s a great day (or month) for sports fans across Canada, with more options to access live streaming of TSN and RDS. The country’s most-watched sports networks feature the new TSN Direct and RDS Direct Day Pass, the country’s first 24-hour streaming subscription, now available for purchase for $4.99 (plus applicable taxes). There is also a new lower price of $19.99 (plus applicable taxes) for monthly streaming subscriptions.

Offering incredible value, TSN Direct and RDS Direct provide even more options across the country to access the networks’ industry-leading rosters of marquee sports programming.

Through the Month Pass or Day Pass subscriptions, you can watch on a multitude of platforms including computers, tablets, mobile devices, and Apple TV, with TSN Direct also available on Samsung SmartTV and Xbox One, and more platforms to be announced soon.

TSN Direct features access to TSN’s five feeds, on-demand content, and exclusive bonus streams. RDS Direct delivers French-language content from RDS, RDS2, and RDS INFO.

Subscribers can access TSN and RDS’s extensive programming lineups, which feature an exclusive slate of upcoming marquee live sports, including the WORLD CURLING CHAMPIONSHIPS, FORMULA ONE, IIHF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, FRENCH OPEN, CFL, WIMBLEDON, along with the rest of the networks’ iconic championship events including MLS, THE MASTERS, NBA Playoffs, PGA CHAMPIONSHIP, and many more.

Current TSN and RDS television subscribers of participating television service providers can continue to access the TSN and RDS live feeds at no extra cost through both networks’ official websites and apps by providing their service provider account details when logging in.

Users can download the TSN and RDS apps by searching “TSN” or “RDS” in the iTunes App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). In addition to continuing to offer live streaming and on-demand content, both apps provide an extensive scoreboard, news updates, in-depth articles, video highlights, and complete broadcast schedules, as well as TSN Radio live streams on the TSN app.