Week 8 in the NFL concludes with Monday Night Football live on TSN as the New York Giants visit the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City has dropped two of its past three and is fresh off a 27-3 blowout loss in Tennessee.

The Chiefs are a disappointing 3-4 to start the season, and shockingly sit last in the AFC West.

Meanwhile, New York blew out Carolina 25-3 last week, which snapped a two-game slide.

Kansas City opened as a 10-point favourite, and that’s exactly where the line currently sits. The game features a total of 52.5, the highest on the Week 8 slate, which isn’t surprising given the quality of each of these two defences.

New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs

Line: Chiefs -10.5

Total: 52.5

Turnovers plague Chiefs

A big reason for K.C.’s disappointing start has been turnovers. The Chiefs entered the week with a league-worst 17 giveaways, which was five more than anyone else.

Patrick Mahomes has thrown nine interceptions in just seven games, which is three more than he threw in the entire 2020 season.

Patrick Mahomes has as many interceptions (13) in his last 10 games as Aaron Rodgers does in his last..



*checks notes*



51 games. pic.twitter.com/JaauFGFV7J — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 26, 2021

No team has averaged more than two giveaways per game in 2020, which suggests positive regression in the turnover department could be headed K.C.’s way.

That positive regression could start on Monday, as the Giants have racked up only nine turnovers in their first seven outings.

New York features a bottom-nine pass rush unit per Pro Football Focus and has been gashed by the two best quarterbacks they’ve faced.

Dak Prescott lit them up for 302 yards and three touchdowns, while Matthew Stafford threw for 251 yards and four scores against them.

Despite the turnover issues, K.C.’s offence still rates out very well. They rank first in the NFL in yards per drive, and fourth in points per drive.

Giants in home run spot

As for New York’s offence, this is about as pristine a matchup as Daniel Jones will get all season.

The Chiefs’ pass rush is virtually non-existent, ranking last in sack rate, and bottom-five in QB hit rate.

Chiefs Defense in 2021



32nd in turnovers

32nd in points allowed

32nd in yards allowed

32nd in yards per play allowed

31st in pass yards allowed

31st in receiving yards allowed

31st in rush yards allowed

32nd in 1st downs allowed



We have the 2nd highest paid Defense btw. pic.twitter.com/rRdmb2f3Fp — Mateo🐺 (@FastLikeTyreek) October 25, 2021

They’re also dead last in PFF’s pass rush productivity metric, while only Jacksonville grades out as a worse pass defence per DVOA.

K.C. has surrendered at least 27 points in six of seven games and has allowed the opposing team to exceed its implied team total in all but one outing.

They’ve been hemorrhaging yards on the ground to opposing running backs and quarterbacks alike.

The Chiefs have allowed 140 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs, and more rushing production to enemy quarterbacks than any other team.

Jones entered the week with the third-most rushing yards among quarterbacks, which puts the over on rushing prop squarely in play.

His passing outlook has also been elevated over the past week, as both Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney are back at practice and on track to play after sitting out Week 7.

New York has scored at least 25 points in three of its past six contests, while facing more talented defences than the one they will face on Monday Night Football.

Best bets

At 52.5, the point total is the lowest of any Chiefs game this season. Despite what we saw last week, K.C. still boasts a talented offence, while its defence can be exposed both through the air and on the ground.

K.C. home games have averaged 58 points per contest so far this season, with all three games eclipsing 53 points.

As for Jones, he’s rushed for at least 27 yards in five of seven games, and is 10-3 ATS as a road underdog over his career.

Speaking of covering spreads, or not covering in this case, the Chiefs are 2-5 ATS this season, and 4-8 ATS at home dating back to 2020.

I’ll take the Giants to cover here in what should be a high-scoring affair.

Giants +10.5, Over 52.5, Daniel Jones Over 21.5 rushing yards, Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 TD passes