Morning Coffee: Canada will play for gold at Olympics after upsetting US

The Canadian women’s soccer team will play for the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jessie Fleming scored the lone goal on a penalty kick as Canada upset the United States 1-0 in the semi-finals.

Canada was +440 to beat the US in regulation.

They were +300 just to advance to the gold medal game.

The win is Canada’s first over the US since they won a friendly on March 11th, 2001.

Now, they will play Sweden in the gold medal game after the Swedes took care of business versus Australia as a -365 favourite.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday August 2, 2021.

After winning the bronze medal at the last two Summer Games, the pressure was on Canada against its biggest rival on Monday.

The tension was palpable.

The United States was 12-1-3 since the start of the year.

While the US had its 44-match undefeated streak snapped by Sweden in their Olympic opener, they were still an overwhelming favourite to beat Canada and reach the gold medal game.

Instead, it was Fleming that lifted Canada to victory with the lone goal in the match.

American Tierna Davidson took down Deanna Rose just inside the penalty area.

After a VAR review, Canada was awarded a penalty.

With the weight of Canada’s hopes on her shoulders, Fleming remain composed and delivered the winner just out of the reach of goalkeeper Adrianna Franch.

It held up as the lone goal as Canada held on at +440 to win in regulation.

In fact, the US didn’t even register a shot on goal in the first 60 minutes.

The Canadian women extended their undefeated streak to nine in a row.

Canada will play Sweden in the gold-medal game on Friday at the Olympic Stadium.

Meanwhile, the US will play Australia in the bronze-medal game.

MLB Futures

With a busy MLB trade deadline in the books, the focus shifts to the final stretch with several notable acquisitions making immediate impacts.

Eight players that changed teams hit a home run in their debuts with their new teams.

That includes a trio of former Chicago Cubs in Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, who all homered in their first game with their new teams.

Rizzo made an immediate impact for the New York Yankees, who went 5-1 against the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins over their past six games.

The Rays dropped two of three to New York, but rallied with a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox to take a 1.5-game lead in the American League East.

Meanwhile the Toronto Blue Jays swept the Kanas City Royals in their first actual home series of the season.

As of this morning, Tampa Bay is the favourite to win the AL East at -115, with Boston priced at +140.

The Yankees are +1000 to win the division. Toronto remains a +1600 long shot to win the AL East, but is only 3.5 games back of a Wild Card heading into a four-game set with Cleveland.

Did the Blue Jays do enough at the deadline to contend as a sleeper in the AL this season?

As of this morning, Toronto is +1300 to win the AL and +3000 to win the World Series.

Meanwhile, it’s no surprise that the Los Angeles Dodgers are at the top of the board when it comes to World Series futures.

The Dodgers, who added Max Scherzer and Trea Turner at the MLB trade deadline, are down to +325 to win the World Series.

The Houston Astros are the second choice at +500.

The Dodgers and Astros will meet for a two-game mini series on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Scherzer is scheduled to make his first start for his new club on Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Houston rank 1-2 in the majors in run differential this season.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, this will be the latest ever into a season that teams ranking 1-2 in run differential meet in an interleague series.

Final Countdown To The 2021 CFL Season

After a long wait, the CFL will return this week with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers set to kick off the regular season on Thursday.

The Tiger-Cats are the consensus favourite to win the Grey Cup.

If you haven’t read it yet, make sure to check out our 2021 CFL season preview magazine to get you ready with everything you nee to know before kick-off.