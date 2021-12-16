Patrick Mahomes has never lost a division game on the road in his career.

With a win tonight, the Kansas City Chiefs could all but lock up first place in the AFC West and remain in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Chiefs could be found as high as 15-to-1 to win the Super Bowl entering Week 8.

Six weeks later, Kansas City is the second choice to win it all at +550.

The Chiefs have won six in a row to improve to 9-4, which is tied with the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans for the AFC’s best record.

Kansas City is once again the favourite to win the AFC Championship entering tonight’s showdown with the rival Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

As of this morning, the Chiefs are -230 to win the AFC West.

Meanwhile the Chargers, which are coming off back-to-back wins and are just one game back of Kansas City for first place in the division, are +200 to win the AFC West.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

Chiefs, Chargers set for TNF showdown

The Chiefs opened as a three-point favourite for Thursday Night Football.

While that number climbed as high as four with at least one book, I’m seeing three almost across the board this morning.

With the public all over Kansas City, there’s a good chance we will see 3.5 at some point again today.

Keep that in mind if you want to take the points with the Chargers, as you might get the hook closer to game time.

Meanwhile, the total has climbed from 50.5 to 52.5.

L.A. won the first meeting between these teams 30-24 back in Week 3.

As is the case with the point spread, I don’t think it would be a surprise if the total continued to climb.

As for my best bet, I’ll lay the points with the Chiefs.

"This game is probably the most important game we've played up until this point" 🍿



📺: #KCvsLAC @ 7:20 PM tomorrow on FOX pic.twitter.com/kY13RZguRy — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 15, 2021

Kansas City has won six straight, including covering four in a row with double-digit victories.

The Chiefs head to Los Angeles with a chance to lock up the division and considering the importance of that No. 1 seed in the AFC, they should approach tonight’s showdown as if it’s a playoff game.

The Chargers have impressed this season, but I don’t think they are going to beat Kansas City twice in one season.

I’ll lay the points with the Chiefs -3 right now as my best bet for Thursday Night Football.

Jaguars fire Urban Meyer

Condolences to all the Chicago Bears’ fans who had a ticket with Matt Nagy to be the first coach fired in the NFL this season.

Last night’s breaking news had to sting.

After less than one year in Jacksonville, Urban Meyer is out as the Jaguars’ head coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired Urban Meyer following a 2-11 start to the season.

Meyer is just the fourth NFL head coach since 1970 to not finish his first season with the team.

From @gmfb: The #Jaguars’ players aren’t sad to see Urban Meyer go. A few of them this morning via text this to their agents: “✌️” pic.twitter.com/oGuRi26EN4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 16, 2021

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Meyer is also the first head coach in the common draft era to not finish his first season after drafting a quarterback first overall.

FWIW: When the Jaguars hired Urban Meyer last January, they chose him over Kansas City OC Eric Bienemy, San Francisco 49ers DC Robert Saleh, former Buccanneers/Atlanta Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris and Tennessee OC Arthur Smith. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2021

That last stat is one reason why you could find Meyer as high as +600 to be the first coach fired this week.

Nagy was the favourite at +200.

Cavaliers’ cover streak continues

The Cleveland Cavaliers continued to roll last night, with a 124-89 win over the Houston Rockets.

Cleveland covered easily as a 9.5-point favourite.

The Cavaliers have now covered in 13 straight games, which is easily the longest streak in the NBA this season.

The Cavaliers have outscored their opponents by 100 points in their last 5 games, their best points differential over a 5-game span since December 2008. pic.twitter.com/eXQ3uHTmR7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 16, 2021

Cleveland is an NBA-best 23-5-2 ATS this season – an 82.1 per cent cover rate.

To put that number in perspective, the second-best cover rate in the NBA belongs to the Golden State Warriors, which have covered in 66.7 per cent of their games.

Only five NBA teams have covered in 60 per cent of their games or better.

Next up for the Cavaliers – a date with the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

I’ll have to wait for that line to come out before committing to anything, but I think it’s safe to say that there’s a good chance I will be right back on Cleveland again come Saturday, hoping that the cover streak continues.