The Tennessee Titans showed up to Thursday Night Football looking to make a statement.

It might have taken a little longer than they would have liked, but ultimately the message was sent.

The Titans rallied from down 10-0 to beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 as a +160 underdog.

With the win, Tennessee inched closer to locking up the AFC South title and remained in contention for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday Dec. 24, 2021.

Titans rally to beat 49ers

If you bet San Francisco -3.5 last night, you probably felt pretty good about it going into the half.

The 49ers held the Titans to 55 yards of total offence and led 10-0 despite a red-zone interception by Jimmy Garoppolo.

Thursday Night Football was a tale of two halves though, and San Francisco fell apart in the second.

The Titans (+160 ML) rallied from down 10-0 at the half to beat the 49ers 20-17 on Thursday Night Football. Tennessee improves to 3-0 straight up as a home underdog this season. #Titans pic.twitter.com/C1GyGjosiO — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 24, 2021

Garoppolo threw another pick and finished the game 6-of-13 on throws with more than five air yards.

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo tonight:



20-22, 186 yards, TD on throws of 5 or fewer air yards



6-13, 136 yards, 2 Int on throws of more than 5 air yards — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 24, 2021

On the other side of the football, Ryan Tannehill went to work as Tennessee gained 223 yards in the second half.

A.J. Brown recorded a career-high 11 receptions. That number included eight catches on third down.

Live look at AJ Brown managers pic.twitter.com/XeqjvF5Uvq — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 24, 2021

How rare is that feat?

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Brown is the only player with eight third-down catches since 1978, which is as far back as that data is available.

Not bad.

Brown to finish with 100+ yards and a touchdown cashed at +500.

Absolute dominance by @1kalwaysopen_ in the second half! 🔥



Anytime TD +185 💰

100+ Receiving & TD +500 💰



The Titans (+160 ML) have rallied from down 10-0 to take a 17-10 lead over the 49ers on Thursday Night Football! #Titans #SFvsTEN (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/rsdnGpaXQP — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 24, 2021

D’Onta Foreman to score a touchdown also cashed at +145.

Reggie Bullock kicked a 44-yard game-winning field goal with no time left as Tennessee won outright as a 3.5-point underdog.

With the victory, the Titans improved to 3-0 straight up as a home underdog this season, as well as 6-2 SU and ATS as an underdog overall.

Head coach Mike Vrabel is 18-11 ATS as an underdog in his career.

Tennessee can clinch first place in the AFC South with a loss by the Indianapolis Colts against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day.

If they don’t find that present under the tree, then the Titans can clinch with a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

Never mind the doubters! We just go about our business ‼️ #TitansWin #TitanUp — Kevin Byard (@KevinByard) December 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the 49ers still have a 71 per cent chance to make the playoffs, per ESPN’s Football Power Index.

San Francisco will host the Houston Texans in Week 17, before wrapping up the season on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers should beat the Texans at home, so it will be interesting to see what’s on the line for both San Francisco and Los Angeles once Week 18 arrives.

Curry goes for 46 in win over Memphis

Stephen Curry hit eight three-point shots en route to a game-high 46 points as the Golden State Warriors (-5.5) beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-104 on Thursday night.

Serving up 46 PTS in the @warriors dub 🔥@StephenCurry30 heats up for his 5th 40+ PT game of the season! pic.twitter.com/HWSubnFp8J — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

It was the fifth time this season that Curry has outscored the combined total of the rest of his team’s starters.

As of this morning, Curry remains the MVP front runner at +115.

Steph Curry changed NBA basketball for the better.



Steph Curry changed pickup basketball for the worst. — Kofie (@Kofie) December 23, 2021

Kevin Durant, who is second on that list with four games in which he has outscored the rest of his team’s starters, is right behind Curry at +260.

No other player has shorter than +1000 odds to win MVP right now.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook both went for 30+ points on Thursday night, but the Los Angeles Lakers still suffered a 138-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs give the Lakers a rough result at home 😳 pic.twitter.com/WW4FjuIe3h — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 24, 2021

Per ESPN Stats & Info, it was the worst home loss against the Spurs in franchise history.

The Lakers, which opened the season as the second choice to win the NBA championship at +400, are now the fifth choice to win it all at +1100.

As far as I’m concerned, that number is still high for a team that has limped to a 16-17 start.

Next up for L.A. will be a tough test against the consensus favourite to win the title in the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day.

The Nets are currently +260 to win the title.

You can catch Saturday’s game between the Lakers and Nets on the TSN network.

We’ll also have the Atlanta Hawks taking on the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Utah Jazz in the late game on our air.

Merry Christmas everyone!