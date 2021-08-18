The Toronto Blue Jays needed a win over one of the worst teams in baseball on Tuesday night to get their season back on track.

Instead, they let one get away.

The Washington Nationals tagged Alek Manoah for six earned runs in just three innings en route to a 12-6 win over the Blue Jays.

Six earned in three innings. For perspective, there wasn’t a single three-game stretch this season in which Manoah had allowed more than seven earned runs combined before Tuesday night.

Washington snapped a seven-game slide as a +180 underdog, handing Toronto its fourth loss in five games.

That’s a tough beat for anyone banking on a wild-card contender that had the edge in pitching, hitting and motivation, especially considering how hot MLB favourites have been since the trade deadline.

The bad news for the Blue Jays is that they are four games out of a wild-card spot and running out of time to close the gap playing in the crowded American League East.

The good news is that they have the easiest remaining schedule of the four AL East playoff contenders, while two of the teams they are chasing have also suffered letdowns of late.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

Blue Jays playoff odds

The Blue Jays are right back at it tonight in Washington.

Toronto is currently a -170 favourite with Jose Berrios scheduled to start opposite Josiah Gray.

The Nationals had two wins in their first 14 games in the month of August.

The Blue Jays can’t afford to let them double that win total in a two-game series.

Since that 9-2 homestand in Toronto, the Blue Jays are 3-5 in their last 8 games and have slipped only one game back in the Wild Card chase. — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) August 18, 2021

After tonight, Toronto returns home for 13 of its next 16 games. Twenty-five of their final 44 games are at home.

The Blue Jays also have the easiest remaining schedule of the four AL East playoff contenders by opponent win percentage.

That schedule includes 10 games against the Baltimore Orioles, which have lost 13 in a row. They also play seven more games against the Minnesota Twins.

As of this morning, the Blue Jays are four games back of the Boston Red Sox in the AL wild-card race.

They are also going to be without centre fielder George Springer, who is out with an ankle injury.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 OF George Springer (left knee sprain) placed on 10-day IL



🔹 We've recalled INF Otto Lopez, who will wear number 72 and be active tonight pic.twitter.com/gPqUGlKYzf — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 17, 2021

While they certainly have their work cut out for them, especially with no remaining head-to-head games with Boston, it’s also important to keep in mind that nothing has come easy of late for the Red Sox.

After losing both games in a doubleheader against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, Boston is now just 6-13 since July 29.

Half of those six wins came in a three-game sweep of the Orioles last week.

The Yankees gained 9 games on Boston in 23 days. Since July 25, Boston went 8-14, Yankees went 17-5. Yankees and Red Sox are even now, both 5 games behind Tampa Bay. — Sweeny Murti (@YankeesWFAN) August 18, 2021

On July 6 the Red Sox held a 4.5-game lead atop the AL East and were nine games up on Toronto.

As of this morning, Boston is five games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East and just four games up on the Blue Jays in the wild-card race.

Heading into their current trip, Toronto was +110 to make the playoffs. They are still +130 to make the playoffs.

That number is much more promising than the 20.8 per cent probability that FanGraphs currently has them at to make the postseason.

If they can capitalize on a favourable schedule down the stretch, the Blue Jays should be in the mix for a playoff spot once September rolls around.

However, they can’t afford to let many more opportunities like the one they will get in Washington tonight slip away.

MLB favourites finally slow down

Entering play on Tuesday, MLB favourites were a combined 104-44 since Aug. 6.

After a remarkable stretch, they finally slowed down a bit last night.

MLB favourites went 9-7, with the Chicago Cubs pulling off the biggest upset by snapping a 12-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Unders went 11-5.

The Los Angeles Dodgers squeaked out a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates as the biggest favourite on the board at -345. Tonight’s series finale is currently off the board.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their 13th loss in a row with a 10-0 win as a -265 favourite.

Tampa Bay is currently -335 favourite to beat Baltimore in tonight’s series finale.

Bo Levi Mitchell injury update

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell’s injury is a lot worse than most had expected.

On Tuesday, the Stampeders announced that Mitchell is headed to the six-game injured list with a broken fibula.

The break was detected after #Argos game. Bo tried to play through it vs #BCLions. It was initially hoped he would be available for Labor Day games, but that now appears unlikely. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Edge @TSN_Sports #Stampeders https://t.co/TpMdkac3OU — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 17, 2021

Following a 0-2 start, Calgary is expected to turn to Canadian Michael O’Connor against the Montreal Alouettes in Week 3.

If O’Connor does in fact get the nod, he will become the second Canadian quarterback to start a CFL game this season.

The Stampeders face another tough test this week versus Montreal, before travelling to face the new Grey Cup favourite in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 4.

With Mitchell sidelined, Calgary will be in tough to avoid a 0-4 start.