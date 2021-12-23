Week 16 of the NFL season has arrived, and things are about to get weird.

In the AFC, we have 10 teams fighting for playoff spots separated by just one game.

Meanwhile, the 49ers sit in the second wildcard spot in the NFC at 8-6, with five teams not far behind.

For Tennessee, the path to the playoffs is simple. Win and they're in.

With a one-game lead in the division (and the tiebreaker in their favour), the Titans control their own destiny.

For San Francisco, a win tonight could go a long way in securing a playoff berth, while a loss could see them out of a playoff spot by the end of the week.

Things change fast in this league, and the final three weeks of this season are sure to be a rollercoaster.

Buckle up. The ride is about to start.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans

Line: 49ers -3

Total: 44.5

San Francisco 49ers

Don’t look now, but the 49ers are getting hot.

After starting the season 2-4, San Francisco has won six of their last eight games - scoring at least 30 points in five of those contests.

One big reason for the uptick in offence has been the usage of third-year wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel had four games of at least 100 receiving yards through the opening eight weeks of the season, but it's been his work in the backfield that has unlocked an even higher ceiling for his production.

Since Week 10, Samuel has carried the ball 33 times for 247 yards, averaging 7.48 yards per carry.

On top of that, he’s been targeted 17 times, hauling in 12 passes for 206 yards.

In those five games he’s also found the endzone seven times.

He enters the game -110 to score a touchdown, but I have my eye on his rushing + receiving yards prop.

Thursday night his over / under is 83.5, a number he’s gone over in eight of 13 games this season.

Meanwhile, George Kittle has been a monster in recent weeks.

The tight end has 28 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games.

Tennessee has been one of the best teams in the league this season against tight ends, allowing just 36.43 yards per game to the position - the fourth fewest in the league - but we’ve seen a few times this season tight ends have had success against this defence.

In Week 5, Jacksonville’s Dan Arnold had six catches for 64 yards, Kansas City’s Travis Kelce had seven for 65 and New England’s Jonnu Smith caught three passes for 49 yards in Week 12.

If you’re a believer in Kittle tonight you might be considering taking over on his 72.5 receiving yards and 5.5 receptions.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have been an interesting team this season.

When running back Derrick Henry was lost to injury, everyone wrote this team off.

The following week they walked into Los Angeles as seven-point underdogs and pounded the Rams and then beat the New Orleans Saints to improve to 8-2.

Since then, they have dropped three of their last four games and have really struggled to score points.

In those four games, Tennessee is averaging 14.75 points per game, including a 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans.

And now they’re set to take on a 49ers team that has allowed only 18.66 points per game since Week 10.

They also take on a San Francisco team that has been lights out against the run during this winning stretch.

After allowing at least 100 yards rushing against in seven of their first eight games, only one team - Seattle - has eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark against the 49ers in their last six.

This doesn’t project well for a Titans’ team that has leaned on the run game all season, despite the loss of Henry, as they lead the league in rushing attempts and are fourth in rushing yards and touchdowns.

In their last three games, Tennessee has rushed for 573 yards, while passing for just 363.

I think the Titans will struggle on the ground tonight and points could be at a premium for them, I’m going under 20.5 points for them tonight.

THE LINE

For the seventh time this season, San Francisco hits the road as a favourite.

They are 4-2 against the spread as a road-favourite.

Meanwhile, Tennessee is a perfect 2-0 this season ATS as a home underdog and are 7-5 as a home dog under head coach Mike Vrabel.

The under has hit in four of the last six games for both teams.

Picks: Deebo Samuel Over 83.5 rushing + receiving yards, Titans Under 20.5 points