The Super Bowl has arrived, and what a game we have in store to wrap up a truly incredible NFL season.

#NFL Super Bowl Bet Thread (Updated):



Kupp O 8.5 Receptions +105

Jefferson O 17.5 Longest -110

Perine O 1.5 Receptions -110

Burrow O 0.5 INT -125

McPherson O 1.5 FG -110



Playoff Record: 45-38https://t.co/ZDkspj8dXx #GamblingTwitter #SuperBowl @TSN_Edge https://t.co/pfvVEyKK8O — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) February 11, 2022

TSN NFL analyst Davis Sanchez took a look at what makes Odell Beckham Jr.'s burst so special, and why his personality suits a game like the Super Bowl perfectly.

Now, with the game just around the corner, there’s only one thing left to do.

Make some picks.

The Super Bowl is one of the better days every year to hunt down winners and try to get an edge on your family in the annual prop pool.

Let’s dive into my card and take a look at some of my favourite plays for Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Line: Rams -4

Total: 48.5

Anthem - Under 1:40

What, you thought we were going to break down the ins and outs of the game? No way, we got more important stuff to talk about.

Country music artist Mickey Guyton will do the honours this year at the Super Bowl, and I’m riding with the under for the anthem.

This is always a good one, looking through YouTube to get see previous Super Bowl anthems and doing everything you can to get an edge.

And we’ve found it.

In May 2021, Guyton performed the national anthem at the 2021 National Memorial Day Concert in just 1:26.

The anthem has gone under the number in five of the last six Super Bowls, with last year’s duet from Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan cashing the over for the first time since 2015.

Most years it seems like a video leaks on Friday from rehearsal that swings the odds, but at the time of writing this Best Bet piece we have yet to see such a video.

Getting the stopwatch out right when the first note begins and timing the anthem is a Super Bowl tradition I look forward to every season. My money will be on it being a quick one this year.

Opening Kickoff to be a Touchback? Yes -108, No -118

Kickoffs in the NFL this season have resulted in a touchback at a 61 per cent clip this season, with Rams’ kicker Matt Gay and Bengals kicker Evan McPherson doing their part at a 62 per cent clip.

While the implied odds suggest leaning yes, I’m fading the season-long trend for a different Super Bowl trend.

The opening kickoff has failed to result in a touchback in 26 of the last 28 Super Bowls.

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee gave some insight into his 2009 Super Bowl kickoff to start the game that failed to result in a touchback.

“There isn’t normally a touchback on the opening kickoff because the ball is a brand new ball…that ball goes immediately to the Hall of Fame right after the kick, so it is not beat to hell and back for 30 minutes by an equipment manager,” said McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show.

We’ve already spent too much time on this, you get the point.

Pick: No Touchback to open the game -118

Total Number of Players to have a Pass Attempt? Over 2.5 +152, Under 2.5 -188

All it takes is one trick play to cash this over.

One fake punt, one lateral to a wideout that leads to a deep shot.

Let’s keep in mind we don’t need three players to complete a pass, we just need three to attempt one.

This season, Tyler Boyd of the Bengals attempted one pass, connecting for 46 yards. Cooper Kupp was the only skill position player on the Rams to attempt a pass during the regular season.

But there’s a catch.

Rams punter Johnny Hekker also threw a pass this season, and has attempted 23 passes in his career!

Add in the threat of Odell Beckham Jr. and you’d almost be a fool to not take the over.

The game’s biggest stage has a funny way of providing big moments. My guess is that one of either Zac Taylor or Sean McVay will dig into their bag of coaching tricks this Super Bowl.

Pick: Over 2.5 +152

Jalen Ramsey MVP +8000

You have to scroll pretty far down the list of MVP odds before you stumble across Jalen Ramsey’s name.

The Rams cornerback is one of the best in the game and should see a lot of Ja’Marr Chase on Sunday.

Ramsey tied his career-high for interceptions this season with four, but hasn’t scored a touchdown since 2016.

One thing you’ll see a veteran quarterback do in a big game is avoid Ramsey. But with Ramsey expecting to shadow Joe Burrow’s favourite target, I don’t see how the quarterback doesn’t test Ramsey multiple times on Sunday.

I expect the Rams pass rush to force Burrow into some tough throws, throws that could lead to interceptions.

And if those interceptions fall into the right hands – Ramsey – and gets taken back for a touchdown, Ramsey could see himself become the third defensive player to be named Super Bowl MVP.