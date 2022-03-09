The best cover you've never heard about

What if I told you that last week, during all the chaos of college basketball, one of the greatest covers took place and nobody is talking about it.

That’s right. Last Tuesday, the Indiana University—Purdue University Indianapolis (wow that’s a mouthful, or IUPUI) Jaguars men’s basketball team took on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in the opening round of the Horizon League Tournament.

The Jags entered the game as 22.5 point underdogs and, as the saying goes, good teams win, but great teams cover.

IUPUI scratched and clawed their way to a 70-58 loss, ending their tournament, but picking up an easy cover.

So what’s the catch? Where’s the hook? Well, let me tell you.

IUPUI entered the game having won just three games this season, with only one of those coming against a Division 1 opponent.

Those wins:

Nov. 23: 61-41 over Spalding University (KY.)

Jan. 31: 75-59 over East-West University

Feb. 17: 66-56 over Robert Morris

For the record, East-West University is a private university in Chicago with a 41 per cent acceptance rate and a student body of about 1,000 people.

OK, cool, a bad college basketball team lost a game by 12 points. Once again, where’s the hook?

Well, IUPUI played the game with only five players!

When the season opened, IUPUI had 13 players on their roster, but due to a number of reasons – injuries and transfer related – their roster dwindled down to just six players.

Then, on Feb. 26, that number dropped to five when starter Bakari LaStrap went down with a season-ending injury.

Last Tuesday, IUPUI had just five eligible players as they took on the Golden Grizzlies, becoming the first men’s D I basketball team to play just five players in a game since 2000 (Jacksonville St. vs Charleston Southern).

IUPUI had just 5 eligible players in tonight's Horizon League conference tournament loss vs Oakland



They are the first men’s D-I basketball team to play just 5 players in a game since 2000 (Jacksonville St vs Charleston Southern). pic.twitter.com/LfbbgaYtNl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 2, 2022

IUPUI fell behind 13-2 early in the game, making just one basket in the opening nine minutes.

However, they trailed by just five at the half, and went on a 7-0 run in the second half to cut into another 11-point deficit.

The Jags effort ultimately came up short, but you wouldn’t know that talking to their head coach.

"I'm really proud of my team," head coach Matt Crenshaw said after the game. "We've faced adversity all season long and tonight was no different. There's no quit in this group – they just keep fighting and fighting. Playing with five (guys) is unheard of and those guys went out and fought a really, really good team tonight.

Here’s the kicker, not only did IUPUI pull off this miraculous cover, they almost didn't make it to the game.

Crenshaw took to Twitter a few days after the loss, tweeting “You can’t make this up !!”

While many would speculate this was about his team’s gutty performance, it was actually about the team's bus ride to the game.

Crenshaw fell asleep on the team bus during the trip to Rochester, Mich., for the tournament, and when he woke up the bus was in Columbus, Ohio. Turns out the bus company had the wrong itinerary and was going the wrong way.

I think we can all agree this team deserves a tip of the cap, and while this team’s season has come to an end after just winning three games, these five players and coaching staff will always have this insane box score to look back at.

Chuks Isitua — 40 minutes, 14 rebounds, 0 assists, 11 points

Mike DePersia — 40 minutes, 2 rebounds, 9 assists, 7 points

B.J. Maxwell — 40 minutes, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 12 points

Nathan McClure — 40 minutes, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 12 points

Boston Stanton III — 40 minutes, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 13 points