It’s already the second Thursday of December and that means it’s Week 14 in the 2021 NFL season, and I still haven’t started my Christmas shopping.

This week on Thursday Night Football we have two teams that have reached an interesting point in their respective seasons.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, on the one hand, enter this game coming off a massive win over their divisional rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, to improve their record to 6-5-1.

As for the Minnesota Vikings, they will look to bounce back after losing to the previously winless Lions on a last-second touchdown in Detroit.

Both of these teams are on the outside looking in at the playoff picture entering this week, and a win could go a long way to making the postseason.

Can Kirk Cousins and his Vikings bounce back after an embarrassing loss, or will Ben Roethlisberger find a way to gut out another win in what could be his final Thursday Night Football appearance.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings

Line: Vikings -3

Total: 43.5

Pittsburgh Steelers

What an up-and-down season this has been for Steeler Nation.

Pittsburgh opened the season with a huge upset win over the Buffalo Bills, but quickly fell to 1-3.

From there, they ripped off four straight wins and looked to be ready to make a run at the division title once again, before a bad tie to the Lions and then two straight losses.

Just when people started to write them off, however, the Steelers squeaked out a 20-19 win over the Ravens and can move into a playoff spot with a win tonight.

One reason for their success has been wideout Diontae Johnson.

Johnson is in the midst of a career season and is on pace to set highs in targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Since JuJu Smith-Schuster was injured in Week 6, Johnson’s role has really taken off.

The 25-year old is averaging 87 yards, 11.9 targets and 7.3 receptions per game in those seven games.

He enters Thursday night with an over / under of 6.5 receptions, a number he has gone over in four straight games.

Another pass catcher enjoying a good season has been tight end Pat Freiermuth.

The rookie appears to be a favourite target for Roethlisberger.

Since Week 6, Freiermuth has averaged 36.1 yards, 6.3 targets and 4.6 receptions per game.

With the Vikings giving up an average of 12.81 yards per catch to tight ends this season, I like Freiermuth to go over his number of 34.5 receiving yards Thursday night.

Minnesota Vikings

Two weeks ago, this team was the talk of the league when they pulled off an upset win over the Green Bay Packers.

This week they were the talk of the league when they let Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions go 75 yards in 1:50 for a game-winning touchdown as time expired for their first win of the season.

The loss to Detroit could be a big one as the Vikings currently sit tied with three other teams at 5-7, one-and-a-half games out of a wild-card spot.

They are currently +200 to make the playoffs.

Running back Dalvin Cook was out of the lineup last week due to a shoulder injury and his status for Thursday night remains in question.

If Cook is once again unable to go, I expect quarterback Kirk Cousins to have a busy night.

Since last season, Cook has missed five games for the Vikings.

In those five contests, Cousins averaged 37.6 passing attempts with his star running back out of the lineup.

Last week against the Lions, Cousins threw 40 times and enters Thursday night with an over / under of 33.5 passing attempts.

I’ll take Cousins to go over that number, which is a total he has gone over in all of the five games Cook has missed since 2020.

The Line

Minnesota enters this game just 2-3 against the spread at home in 2021.

In the five games they have been a favourite this season, they are 1-4 ATS.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have been an underdog five times on the road this season and have covered in three of those games.

Since 2007, under head coach Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh has covered 66 per cent of the time as an underdog and 62 per cent of the time as an underdog on the road.

Picks: Kirk Cousins Over 33.5 passing attempts, Pat Freiermuth over 34.5 receiving yards, Dionte Johnson Over 6.5 receptions