Can you believe it’s already Week 5 of the NFL season?

We have a dynamite matchup this week on Thursday Night Football with the NFC West taking centre stage.

This week the 3-1 Los Angeles Rams look to bounce back from their first loss of the season as they travel to Seattle to take on the 2-2 Seahawks.

The NFC West is just one of two divisions in the league with all four teams at .500 or better. And with Los Angeles and Seattle both having major playoff aspirations, these divisional games tend to have a little more juice than any other game.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford will get his first taste of the 12th man in Seattle as a member of the Rams.

His previous three trips to Seattle have all resulted in losses, with Stafford throwing just two touchdowns and completing only 58.7 per cent of his passes.

Line: Rams -2.5

Total: 54.5

Los Angeles Rams

Coming off of their first loss of the season, the Los Angeles Rams enter this game looking to avoid not only dropping two straight games, but two consecutive games in the division.

Matthew Stafford has been everything as advertised through four games with his 1,222 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

A large part of Stafford’s success has been his connection with wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Kupp leads the team with his 46 targets (21 more than anyone else), 30 receptions, 431 yards and five touchdowns.

The wideout has eclipsed 95 yards in three games this season and enters Thursday night with an over / under of 85.5 receiving yards and 6.5 receptions.

However, Kupp hasn’t enjoyed much success against the Seahawks during his career and has only totalled more than 70 receiving yards against Seattle twice in eight games.

Meanwhile, Robert Woods has averaged 75.6 yards per game against Seattle in his career and, despite a slow start to the season, has still been targeted 21 times in the last three games.

While I still lean to Kupp going over 6.5 receptions, I believe Woods could be in store for a big game Thursday night and like him to go over his prop of 58.5 yards.

Seattle Seahawks

It’s been an interesting start to the season for the Seahawks.

After opening the schedule with a convincing win over the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle dropped two straight games, giving up a combined 63 points, before a big Week 4 win over San Francisco.

The Seahawks needed just 234 yards off offence on Sunday to take down the 49ers, and get back to .500.

Quarterback Russell Wilson has been stellar to start the season and hasn’t turned the ball over once through four games to go along with his 10 total touchdowns and 1,044 passing yards.

Wilson enters Thursday night with an over / under of 268.5 passing yards, a number he has eclipsed just three times in 17 starts against the Rams.

Wilson and wideout D.K. Metcalf have picked up right where they left off last season.

The wide receiver has been targeted at least eight times in the last three games and has hauled in 20 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns to start the season.

He enters the game with an over / under of 70.5 yards, 5.5 receptions and is -120 to find the endzone.

With the health of running back Chris Carson in question, it’s possible that Seattle leans on Wilson and his arm more Thursday night, leading to Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (66.5, 5.5) having more opportunities in the passing game.

THE LINE

Los Angeles opened as a small one-point favourite, but that number has moved all the way to two-and-a-half.

The total has also gone up one point after opening at 53.5.

I like Los Angeles at anything under three points to cover.

The Rams have been very good against the spread in divisional games during the Sean McVay era.

Since 2017, Los Angeles leads the NFC West with a 15-10-1 record ATS in divisional games.

On top of that, the Rams have covered 54 per cent of the time as a road favourite under McVay and are 13-5 straight up following a loss during his tenure.

Meanwhile, since 2017 the Seahawks are 15-18-1 ATS at home and are 3-3 against the number as a home underdog.

They have also covered just 44 per cent of their games within the division over the last four seasons.

Pick: Rams -2.5, Robert Woods O 58.5 yards