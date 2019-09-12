TORONTO (September 12, 2019) – TSN, Canada’s Sports Leader, today announced its regional broadcast schedule for the Montreal Canadiens’ 2019-20 season, including four pre-season and 50 regular season games.

HABS ON TSN games are available to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers in the Habs’ designated broadcast region, and regular season coverage begins with the Habs visiting Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. ETon TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN app. The complete HABS ON TSN broadcast schedule can be found at TSN.ca.

Highlights of the 2019-20 HABS ON TSN broadcast schedule include:

Four pre-season games, including a home-and-home series against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, Sept. 23 and Wednesday, Sept. 25 , both at 7 p.m. ET

and , both at Montreal’s home opener against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. ET

at Thirteen games against division rivals, including two against the Eastern Conference champion Boston Bruins

Two regular season games against the defending champion St. Louis Blues, with the Habs getting their first crack at the Blues on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. ET

Broadcast Team

Hosting duties for TSN’s package of HABS ON TSN games are shared by Tessa Bonhomme and Glenn Schiiler, who lead TSN’s coverage alongside Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. Habs broadcasts feature play-by-play commentator Bryan Mudryk, with contributions from analysts Dave Poulin, Mike Johnson, and Craig Button.

Covering the Canadiens throughout the season is TSN’s Montreal Bureau Reporter John Lu, who delivers news and reports for SPORTSCENTRE and across TSN’s slate of programs and platforms.

TSN 690 Montreal

As the team’s official English-language radio broadcaster, TSN 690 Montreal provides live coverage of all pre-season, regular season, and playoff games, featuring play-by-play commentator Dan Robertson and game analyst Sergio Momesso. TSN 690 provides pre-game, intermission, and post-game coverage for all games throughout the season.

Fans can continue to turn to the station for extensive Habs news and discussion throughout the day, as well as industry-leading analysis from TSN’s Hockey Insiders, and contributions from Pierre McGuire, Ray Ferraro, and more.

TSN.ca and the TSN App

TSN has the Montreal Canadiens covered from every angle across its websites, app, and social media platforms, featuring the following highlights:

Up-to-the-minute breaking news, scores, and game recaps, as well as weekly columns from Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli and hockey analytics writer Travis Yost

Live streaming of games in the team’s designated broadcast region for TSN and TSN Direct subscribers on TSN.ca and the TSN app

Daily comprehensive coverage of the league, including news and analysis from TSN’s Hockey Insiders and reporters

Highlights, recaps, and must-see moments from around the league

Photos, videos, and content across TSN’s official social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

com rounds up all the viral moments and social media reaction from the new season

HABS ON TSN

TSN’s regional Canadiens games are available on TSN2, TSN.ca, and the TSN app for TSN and TSN Direct subscribers in the Habs’ designated broadcast region as defined by the NHL, which spans Eastern and Northern Ontario, Québec, and Atlantic Canada.

Additionally, RDS’s suite of channels – including RDS, RDS2, and RDSInfo – deliver French-language coverage of 60 Montreal Canadiens games throughout the 2018-19 regular season.

