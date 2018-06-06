Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.

How To Demo With The Latest VR Gear

Take the FIFA World Cup™ virtual reality experience to another level - visit a participating Bell store to demo with the latest VR gear!

 

Participating Bell Stores

City  Store Location
BARRIE GEORGIAN MALL
BRANDON SHOPPERS MALL
BRIDGEWATER ZELLERS MALL -BRIDGEWATER
BURLINGTON BURLINGTON MALL
CALGARY CHINOOK CENTER
CALGARY MARKET MALL - STORE
CONCORD VAUGHAN MILLS
COQUITLAM COQUITLAM
DARTMOUTH MICMAC MALL
DIEPPE ALIANT CHAMPLAIN PLACE
EDMONTON KINGSWAY GARDEN MALL
EDMONTON LONDONDERRY MALL
EDMONTON SOUTHGATE MALL-KIOSK
EDMONTON WEST EDMONTON MALL I
FORT MCMURRAY PETER POND SHOPPING CENTRE
FREDERICTON ALIANT REGENT MALL
GRANDE PRAIRIE GRAND PRAIRIE
GUELPH STONE ROAD MALL
HALIFAX BAYERS LAKE
HALIFAX HALIFAX SHOPPING CENTRE
HAMILTON LIMERIDGE MALL
KANATA KANATA CENTRUM SHOPPING CENTRE
KELOWNA ORCHARD PARK MALL
KITCHENER FAIRVIEW PARK MALL
LANGLEY WILLOWBROOK MALL
LETHBRIDGE PARK PLACE S.C.
LONDON WHITE OAKS MALL
LONDON MASONVILLE PLACE
MISSISSAUGA SQUARE ONE IV
NANAIMO WOODGROVE CENTRE
NEW MINAS NEW MINAS
OSHAWA OSHAWA CENTRE
OTTAWA ST-LAURENT
OTTAWA RIDEAU CENTRE
PRINCE GEORGE PINE CENTRE
RED DEER BOWER PLACE
SAINT JOHN ALIANT MCALLISTER PLACE
SCARBOROUGH SCARBOROUGH TOWN CENTRE
ST CATHARINES PEN CENTRE
ST. JOHN'S AVALON MALL
ST. JOHN'S PIPPY PLACE BUS PARK
ST. JOHN'S VILLAGE MALL
SUDBURY NEW SUDBURY CENTRE
SURREY GUILDFORD TOWN CENTRE
TORONTO 2264 BLOOR ST. W.
TORONTO 510 DANFORTH AVE.
TORONTO 79 FRONT ST. E.
TORONTO 2171 QUEEN ST. E
TORONTO 316 QUEEN ST. W
TORONTO 60 WESTON RD. - RIOCAN THE STOCKYARDS
TORONTO EATON CENTRE
TORONTO YONGE & EGLINTON
TORONTO YORKDALE SHOPPING CENTRE-STORE
VANCOUVER BURRARD ST
VANCOUVER PACIFIC CENTRE
VANCOUVER OAKRIDGE CENTRE
VERNON VILLAGE GREEN
WINDSOR DEVONSHIRE MALL
WINNIPEG GARDEN CITY
WINNIPEG KILDONAN PLACE-KIOSK
WINNIPEG POLO PARK-KIOSK

 

Participating Bell Dealers

City  Dealer
Abbotsford, BC uConnect Wireless Inc
Abbotsford, BC Smartwireless
Aldergrove, BC Smart Wireless Solution
Beaumont, AB RPH Communications
Burlington, ON Teletron
Calgary, AB speedwireless
Calgary, AB Feel Like Talking Connections
Chestermere, AB Cellnet Wireless
Clarenville, NL Cellular Central
Cobourg, ON Norcom Solutions
Delta, BC uConnect Wireless Inc
Delta, BC One Touch Wireless
Dundas, ON Teletron
Edmonton, AB Spectrum tel
Edmonton, AB WARSI Mobile South Park
Hamilton, ON Teletron
Iqaluit, NU Arctic Cooperatives
Langley, BC InTown Mobility
Lethbridge, AB Wi West Wireless
Moncton, NB Audacity Wireless
Nepean, ON Bell Barrhaven
North York, ON Excell Communications
Okotoks, AB Cellnet Wireless
Ottawa, ON Bell Hunt Club
Pickering, ON Excell Communications
Prince George, BC Preston Mobility
Regina, SK Feel like talking connections
Richmond, BC Mobile Link Wireless
Sault Ste. Marie, ON ATS Bell
Sherwood, AB Innovative wireless
St. Albert, AB One Stop Mobile Solution
St. Catharines, ON Metrocell
Stettler, AB Spiral Mobility Ltd.
Stittsville, ON Bell Stittsville
Surrey, BC uConnect Wireless Inc
Surrey, BC A1wireless
Timmins, ON Krazy Krazy
Vancouver, BC One Touch Wireless
Waterloo, ON MiMobile Wireless
Whitecourt, AB Innovative Wireless
Whitehorse, YT Cell Phone Central

 

How to Download

iTunes

Google Play

Oculus

 

Don't Miss A Match!

TSN and CTV are the official broadcasters of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™, featuring full tournament coverage with all 64 games right through to the final match on Sunday, July 15. 

Check out our full broadcast schedule here.

 

 