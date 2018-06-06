Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.

How To Demo With The Latest VR Gear

Take the FIFA World Cup™ virtual reality experience to another level - visit a participating Bell store to demo with the latest VR gear!

Participating Bell Stores City Store Location BARRIE GEORGIAN MALL BRANDON SHOPPERS MALL BRIDGEWATER ZELLERS MALL -BRIDGEWATER BURLINGTON BURLINGTON MALL CALGARY CHINOOK CENTER CALGARY MARKET MALL - STORE CONCORD VAUGHAN MILLS COQUITLAM COQUITLAM DARTMOUTH MICMAC MALL DIEPPE ALIANT CHAMPLAIN PLACE EDMONTON KINGSWAY GARDEN MALL EDMONTON LONDONDERRY MALL EDMONTON SOUTHGATE MALL-KIOSK EDMONTON WEST EDMONTON MALL I FORT MCMURRAY PETER POND SHOPPING CENTRE FREDERICTON ALIANT REGENT MALL GRANDE PRAIRIE GRAND PRAIRIE GUELPH STONE ROAD MALL HALIFAX BAYERS LAKE HALIFAX HALIFAX SHOPPING CENTRE HAMILTON LIMERIDGE MALL KANATA KANATA CENTRUM SHOPPING CENTRE KELOWNA ORCHARD PARK MALL KITCHENER FAIRVIEW PARK MALL LANGLEY WILLOWBROOK MALL LETHBRIDGE PARK PLACE S.C. LONDON WHITE OAKS MALL LONDON MASONVILLE PLACE MISSISSAUGA SQUARE ONE IV NANAIMO WOODGROVE CENTRE NEW MINAS NEW MINAS OSHAWA OSHAWA CENTRE OTTAWA ST-LAURENT OTTAWA RIDEAU CENTRE PRINCE GEORGE PINE CENTRE RED DEER BOWER PLACE SAINT JOHN ALIANT MCALLISTER PLACE SCARBOROUGH SCARBOROUGH TOWN CENTRE ST CATHARINES PEN CENTRE ST. JOHN'S AVALON MALL ST. JOHN'S PIPPY PLACE BUS PARK ST. JOHN'S VILLAGE MALL SUDBURY NEW SUDBURY CENTRE SURREY GUILDFORD TOWN CENTRE TORONTO 2264 BLOOR ST. W. TORONTO 510 DANFORTH AVE. TORONTO 79 FRONT ST. E. TORONTO 2171 QUEEN ST. E TORONTO 316 QUEEN ST. W TORONTO 60 WESTON RD. - RIOCAN THE STOCKYARDS TORONTO EATON CENTRE TORONTO YONGE & EGLINTON TORONTO YORKDALE SHOPPING CENTRE-STORE VANCOUVER BURRARD ST VANCOUVER PACIFIC CENTRE VANCOUVER OAKRIDGE CENTRE VERNON VILLAGE GREEN WINDSOR DEVONSHIRE MALL WINNIPEG GARDEN CITY WINNIPEG KILDONAN PLACE-KIOSK WINNIPEG POLO PARK-KIOSK

Participating Bell Dealers City Dealer Abbotsford, BC uConnect Wireless Inc Abbotsford, BC Smartwireless Aldergrove, BC Smart Wireless Solution Beaumont, AB RPH Communications Burlington, ON Teletron Calgary, AB speedwireless Calgary, AB Feel Like Talking Connections Chestermere, AB Cellnet Wireless Clarenville, NL Cellular Central Cobourg, ON Norcom Solutions Delta, BC uConnect Wireless Inc Delta, BC One Touch Wireless Dundas, ON Teletron Edmonton, AB Spectrum tel Edmonton, AB WARSI Mobile South Park Hamilton, ON Teletron Iqaluit, NU Arctic Cooperatives Langley, BC InTown Mobility Lethbridge, AB Wi West Wireless Moncton, NB Audacity Wireless Nepean, ON Bell Barrhaven North York, ON Excell Communications Okotoks, AB Cellnet Wireless Ottawa, ON Bell Hunt Club Pickering, ON Excell Communications Prince George, BC Preston Mobility Regina, SK Feel like talking connections Richmond, BC Mobile Link Wireless Sault Ste. Marie, ON ATS Bell Sherwood, AB Innovative wireless St. Albert, AB One Stop Mobile Solution St. Catharines, ON Metrocell Stettler, AB Spiral Mobility Ltd. Stittsville, ON Bell Stittsville Surrey, BC uConnect Wireless Inc Surrey, BC A1wireless Timmins, ON Krazy Krazy Vancouver, BC One Touch Wireless Waterloo, ON MiMobile Wireless Whitecourt, AB Innovative Wireless Whitehorse, YT Cell Phone Central

How to Download

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.

iTunes

Google Play

Oculus

Don't Miss A Match!

TSN and CTV are the official broadcasters of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™, featuring full tournament coverage with all 64 games right through to the final match on Sunday, July 15.

Check out our full broadcast schedule here.