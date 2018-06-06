3h ago
TSN FIFA World Cup™ VR App
How To Demo With The Latest VR Gear
Take the FIFA World Cup™ virtual reality experience to another level - visit a participating Bell store to demo with the latest VR gear!
Participating Bell Stores
|City
|Store Location
|BARRIE
|GEORGIAN MALL
|BRANDON
|SHOPPERS MALL
|BRIDGEWATER
|ZELLERS MALL -BRIDGEWATER
|BURLINGTON
|BURLINGTON MALL
|CALGARY
|CHINOOK CENTER
|CALGARY
|MARKET MALL - STORE
|CONCORD
|VAUGHAN MILLS
|COQUITLAM
|COQUITLAM
|DARTMOUTH
|MICMAC MALL
|DIEPPE
|ALIANT CHAMPLAIN PLACE
|EDMONTON
|KINGSWAY GARDEN MALL
|EDMONTON
|LONDONDERRY MALL
|EDMONTON
|SOUTHGATE MALL-KIOSK
|EDMONTON
|WEST EDMONTON MALL I
|FORT MCMURRAY
|PETER POND SHOPPING CENTRE
|FREDERICTON
|ALIANT REGENT MALL
|GRANDE PRAIRIE
|GRAND PRAIRIE
|GUELPH
|STONE ROAD MALL
|HALIFAX
|BAYERS LAKE
|HALIFAX
|HALIFAX SHOPPING CENTRE
|HAMILTON
|LIMERIDGE MALL
|KANATA
|KANATA CENTRUM SHOPPING CENTRE
|KELOWNA
|ORCHARD PARK MALL
|KITCHENER
|FAIRVIEW PARK MALL
|LANGLEY
|WILLOWBROOK MALL
|LETHBRIDGE
|PARK PLACE S.C.
|LONDON
|WHITE OAKS MALL
|LONDON
|MASONVILLE PLACE
|MISSISSAUGA
|SQUARE ONE IV
|NANAIMO
|WOODGROVE CENTRE
|NEW MINAS
|NEW MINAS
|OSHAWA
|OSHAWA CENTRE
|OTTAWA
|ST-LAURENT
|OTTAWA
|RIDEAU CENTRE
|PRINCE GEORGE
|PINE CENTRE
|RED DEER
|BOWER PLACE
|SAINT JOHN
|ALIANT MCALLISTER PLACE
|SCARBOROUGH
|SCARBOROUGH TOWN CENTRE
|ST CATHARINES
|PEN CENTRE
|ST. JOHN'S
|AVALON MALL
|ST. JOHN'S
|PIPPY PLACE BUS PARK
|ST. JOHN'S
|VILLAGE MALL
|SUDBURY
|NEW SUDBURY CENTRE
|SURREY
|GUILDFORD TOWN CENTRE
|TORONTO
|2264 BLOOR ST. W.
|TORONTO
|510 DANFORTH AVE.
|TORONTO
|79 FRONT ST. E.
|TORONTO
|2171 QUEEN ST. E
|TORONTO
|316 QUEEN ST. W
|TORONTO
|60 WESTON RD. - RIOCAN THE STOCKYARDS
|TORONTO
|EATON CENTRE
|TORONTO
|YONGE & EGLINTON
|TORONTO
|YORKDALE SHOPPING CENTRE-STORE
|VANCOUVER
|BURRARD ST
|VANCOUVER
|PACIFIC CENTRE
|VANCOUVER
|OAKRIDGE CENTRE
|VERNON
|VILLAGE GREEN
|WINDSOR
|DEVONSHIRE MALL
|WINNIPEG
|GARDEN CITY
|WINNIPEG
|KILDONAN PLACE-KIOSK
|WINNIPEG
|POLO PARK-KIOSK
Participating Bell Dealers
|City
|Dealer
|Abbotsford, BC
|uConnect Wireless Inc
|Abbotsford, BC
|Smartwireless
|Aldergrove, BC
|Smart Wireless Solution
|Beaumont, AB
|RPH Communications
|Burlington, ON
|Teletron
|Calgary, AB
|speedwireless
|Calgary, AB
|Feel Like Talking Connections
|Chestermere, AB
|Cellnet Wireless
|Clarenville, NL
|Cellular Central
|Cobourg, ON
|Norcom Solutions
|Delta, BC
|uConnect Wireless Inc
|Delta, BC
|One Touch Wireless
|Dundas, ON
|Teletron
|Edmonton, AB
|Spectrum tel
|Edmonton, AB
|WARSI Mobile South Park
|Hamilton, ON
|Teletron
|Iqaluit, NU
|Arctic Cooperatives
|Langley, BC
|InTown Mobility
|Lethbridge, AB
|Wi West Wireless
|Moncton, NB
|Audacity Wireless
|Nepean, ON
|Bell Barrhaven
|North York, ON
|Excell Communications
|Okotoks, AB
|Cellnet Wireless
|Ottawa, ON
|Bell Hunt Club
|Pickering, ON
|Excell Communications
|Prince George, BC
|Preston Mobility
|Regina, SK
|Feel like talking connections
|Richmond, BC
|Mobile Link Wireless
|Sault Ste. Marie, ON
|ATS Bell
|Sherwood, AB
|Innovative wireless
|St. Albert, AB
|One Stop Mobile Solution
|St. Catharines, ON
|Metrocell
|Stettler, AB
|Spiral Mobility Ltd.
|Stittsville, ON
|Bell Stittsville
|Surrey, BC
|uConnect Wireless Inc
|Surrey, BC
|A1wireless
|Timmins, ON
|Krazy Krazy
|Vancouver, BC
|One Touch Wireless
|Waterloo, ON
|MiMobile Wireless
|Whitecourt, AB
|Innovative Wireless
|Whitehorse, YT
|Cell Phone Central
How to Download
Don't Miss A Match!
TSN and CTV are the official broadcasters of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™, featuring full tournament coverage with all 64 games right through to the final match on Sunday, July 15.
Check out our full broadcast schedule here.