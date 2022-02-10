Formula E is the world’s top racing circuit for electric powered vehicles.

The circuit exists to accelerate sustainable human progress through the power of electric racing. The only sport certified net zero carbon since inception, Formula E was founded to counteract climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has become of the fasted growing sports properties in the world. It brings intense and unpredictable all-electric racing to the heart of iconic cities around the world. With more automotive manufacturers on the grid than any other motorsport, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is not only one of the most compelling racing series on the planet but also an unparalleled proving ground for race-to-road electric vehicle and sustainable mobility technologies .

The championship has become a destination for the world's best motorsport teams and racing talent.

NEXT RACE

Mexico City on Sat, Feb. 12

Yeah its Fast…Really fast

Formula E electric engines pack power – with cars reaching speeds of up to 280 km/h and going from zero to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds. Motorsport fans may notice that Formula E is much easier on the ears… the E-cars only reach 80 dB, the equivalent of highway traffic noise.

RACE OVERVIEW

Formula E is unlike other race series because all of the action – qualifying, practices and racing – all take place in one day. Each race takes runs through the downtown cores of some of the most exciting cities in the world because of the low noise factor of the electric vehicles. Formula E also includes fans in the racing outcomes by allowing them to vote in the FANBOOST element which directly affects the outcome of the race.

QUALIFYING

Independent qualifying determines the starting order for the race. The fastest drivers get to line up at the front and the slowest in the back. The drivers are divided into four groups based on championship standing. Qualifying is made up for five sessions including a final session called Super Pole. The fastest driver starts in the pole position (front position) winning three championship points.

RACE FORMAT

Each is 45 minutes + one lap. Once racers hit 45 min, drivers must complete the lap the lead car is on and then one more full lap. Teams must correctly calculate and manage their energy usage and battery power failure to anticipate the likely number of laps otherwise they could run out of juice.

ATTACK MODE

ATTACK MODE enables all drivers to race at faster speeds for a period of the race. Drivers must use this in every race. Initially, this will cost them time, but they make up for it with the additional power. To unlock ATTACK MODE, the driver must drive through the attack activation zone. The number of times it must be used and the length it is available, varies from track to track. This information is only given to drivers right before the race leading to varied strategies that could impact the race outcome.

FANBOOST

FANBOOST gives power to the fans. The public can vote for their favourite driver online and the Top 5 drivers with the most votes unlock a short power boost. FANBOOST lasts just a few seconds but it is enough to make a critical overtake or keep a rival away.



POINTS SYSTEM

Points are awarded to the first 10 cars who cross the finish line.

First place awarded 25 points.

10 th place receives 1 point.

place receives 1 point. Spots between 1 and 10 receive a gradually reducing amounts of points.

Of the Top 10 finishers the driver that sets the fastest lap time gets an extra point.

Three extra points to the driver who sets the fastest qualifying time.

The driver with the most points at the end of the season becomes the Drivers’ Champion.

The team with most points is crowned Teams’ Champion.



TEAMS

Each team has two drivers and two cars who race at the same time. This season has 11 teams so 22 drivers in total. See a full list of drivers here.

The teams are:

·Mercedes-EQ

·Jaguar TCS Racing

·TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team

·Nissan e.dams

·DS TECHEETAH

·Envision Racing

·Avalanche Andretti Formula E

·ROKiT Venturi Racing

·Mahindra Racing

·DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT

·NIO 333 Racing

ABOUT THE VANCOUVER E-PRIX – JULY 2

This summer, Vancouver will host its first Formula E race on July 2. The race will be complimented by the Canadian E-Fest a one-of-a-kind, three-day event which will include a business conference on sustainability, entertainment, esports tournament and more. Learn more about Vancouver E-Prix here and the Canadian E-Fest here.