With 19 games between Thursday and Sunday, TSN is your destination for all things pigskin.

It all kicks off with a U.S. Thanksgiving tradition as the Detroit Lions (4-6) host the Chicago Bears (7-3) in an NFC North Division battle at noon ET on TSN1/3/4/5. The Bears could inch closer to a division title with a win, while the Lions have won five consecutive homes games against Chicago. Next up, the Dallas Cowboys (5-5) look to put themselves into a tie with the Alex Smith-less Washington Redskins (6-4) at 4:30pm ET also on TSN1/3/4/5. The New Orleans Saints (9-1) host the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) in the regular Thursday-nighter at 8:20pm ET on TSN1/3/4/5.

On Friday, Kyler Murray and the sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners look to keep their BCS playoff hopes alive as they take on Will Grier and West Virginia at 8pm ET on TSN3.

On Saturday TSN and TSN Digital platforms deliver six continuous hours of Grey Cup programming beginning at noon ET on TSN1 and TSN5. Hosted by CFL on TSN’s Thursday Night Football host Kate Beirness and Derek Taylor from “Details with Derek Taylor”, Grey Cup Saturday also features updates, news, and analysis from the CFL ON TSN panel on-site at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium, plus coverage of the teams’ final walkthroughs before the big game.

TSN also serves up 10 NCAA football games. After dropping eight spots in the rankings Syracuse (20) looks to make up ground against Boston College at noon ET on TSN3. Fresh off a week in which he became the all-time winning quarterback in team history, Trace McSorley and Penn State (12) host Maryland at 3:30pm ET on TSN4. Trevor Lawrence gets his first look at the Gamecocks as the rookie quarterback and Clemson (2) take on South Carolina at 7pm ET on TSN2.

On Sunday, TSN brings you complete coverage of the 106th Grey Cup live from Edmonton. Can the Calgary Stampeders finally get the job done after losing in the previous two Grey Cups? Can the Ottawa Redblacks win their second championship in just five years of existence? The CFL on TSN pre-game show begins at 1pm ET on TSN 1/3/4/5. Kickoff gets underway at 6:30pm ET on TSN1/3/4/5.

In the NFL, the New York Giants (3-7) continue to try and salvage their season after pulling off consecutive victories against the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) at 1pm ET on TSN2. The reeling Green Bay Packers (4-5-1) hope a familiar foe will help them get back to their winning ways. They visit the Minnesota Vikings (5-4-1) at 8:30pm ET on TSN2.